When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: October 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: October 15, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Fish Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated levels of histamine Company Name: Mical Seafood, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Yellowfin Tuna loins, poke, steaks, ground meat and saku

Company Announcement

Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City, FL, has voluntarily initiated an expanded recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku (products of Vietnam) due to potentially elevated levels of histamine. Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention. However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

These tuna products were wholesaled to customers in: AL, CA, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA and WI.

ALL LOTS WITH PRODUCTION DATES: 04/01/2019 TO 05/31/2019

Production dates can be found on the ends of the Mical Brand master cases. These dates are stamped on to the masters as they are produced.

BRAND DESCRIPTION PACK ORIGIN Mical Seafood Tuna Loins AAA 3-5LB IVP 30 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Loins AAA 5-8LB IVP 30 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Poke AAA 1.5 cm IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Poke AAA 2cm IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Steaks AAA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Steaks AA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Ground Meat AAA IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Saku AAA 8-12oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Saku AAA 12-16oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam

Customers who received products with the listed Production Dates of: 04/01/2019 to 05/31/2019 should not consume them. Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s Recall Team: (Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray) by calling (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.

