SMILEDIRECTCLUB, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces THAT a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of Michigan against SmileDirectClub, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 2, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action securities lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirect" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDC) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirect Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering (“IPO”) ("Class Period").



In September 2019, SmileDirect sold approximately 58.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $23.00 per share in an initial public offering. On September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The dentists' false advertising complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

On this news, SmileDirect's share price fell nearly $1.47 per share to close at $15.68 per share on September 24, 2019. SmileDirect's stock has since traded as low as $11.68 per share, a nearly 50% decline from the $23.00 IPO price.

