Industry Veteran Amy Sharratt Joins MotivAction’s Sales Team

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotivAction, a global enterprise engagement company, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Amy Sharratt, who joins the MotivAction team as a Business Development Director, based in the Los Angeles area.



Amy has more than 18 years of experience servicing clients in this industry. “It’s an exciting time to be a part of MotivAction and I’m thrilled for the opportunity,” says Sharratt. “On the events side, they have been named to the CMI 25 list of most influential event companies for 13 straight years and won SITE crystal and Motivation Masters awards as proof of their creativity and execution. And on the recognition and incentives side they have the world’s only platform that’s ISO-certified for enterprise engagement. They’re industry leaders and I’m excited to join forces.”

“We’re thrilled to have Amy join our team,” says Kari Vrba, Senior Vice President of Business Development, MotivAction. “First and foremost, she is a great representation of our culture and she has collaborated with key members of our team through the years. Second, she has proven success in all aspects of our business, from employee recognition to sales incentives to meetings and events.”

MotivAction is headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Charleston, Las Vegas, New Jersey, Tampa, Denver, Oklahoma City, San Diego and now Los Angeles.

About MotivAction

MotivAction is a global enterprise engagement company delivering employee recognition , sales incentives and meetings & events solutions to Fortune 500 clients in a variety of industries. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, MotivAction was founded in 1976. Three of the top six Fortune 500 companies use MotivAction technology to drive performance improvement initiatives enterprise-wide, and in June of 2018 MotivAction’s Encore technology became the first platform in the world to achieve ISO 10018 Certification. For more information visit motivaction.com .

Contact:

Mike McWilliams

mmcwilliams@motivaction.com

16355 36th Avenue North : Suite 100

Minneapolis, MN 55446

Ph: 763.412.3234

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035a98f5-6633-4412-82dc-cb0f39fc2db4

