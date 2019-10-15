Hancock Whitney reports third quarter 2019 EPS of $.77

Results include $28.8 million, or $.26 per share after tax, impact from MSL acquisition

/EIN News/ -- GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $67.8 million, or $.77 per diluted common share (EPS), compared to $88.3 million, or $1.01 EPS, in the second quarter of 2019 and $83.9 million, or $.96 EPS, in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2019 included $28.8 million ($.26 per share impact) of merger costs associated with the September 21, 2019 acquisition of MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (“MSL”). The second quarter of 2019 did not include any nonoperating items, and the third quarter of 2018 included $4.8 million ($.05 per share impact) of nonoperating expense primarily related to the Capital One Trust and Asset Management acquisition.



Highlights of the company’s third quarter 2019 results (compared to second quarter 2019):

Closed MSL acquisition effective September 21, 2019 with a simultaneous systems conversion

Net income of $67.8 million, or $.77 per diluted share

Results include $28.8 million, or $.26 per share, of merger costs

Operating leverage increased $5.8 million linked-quarter; revenue up $7.0 million, operating expense up $1.2 million

Acquired $785 million of loans (net of $41 million loan mark) at 5.57% yield, and $1.3 billion of deposits at 38 basis points (bps) from MidSouth

Energy loans remained virtually unchanged at $1.0 billion, or 4.9%, of total loans, including MidSouth

NIM narrowed by 4 bps to 3.41%

TCE ratio up 7 bps to 8.82%

Board approved increased buyback authorization of 5.5 million shares

“Third quarter results were solid, including the closing and simultaneous integration of MidSouth ten days prior to quarter-end,” said John M. Hairston, President & CEO. “Earnings, excluding merger costs associated with the acquisition of MidSouth, were in line with our guidance and expectations for the quarter. We reported positive operating leverage despite a challenging rate environment, covered a RBL energy charge-off, strengthened capital and announced an increased stock repurchase authorization. During the quarter we also continued our focus on achieving our Corporate Strategic Objectives (CSOs) in light of the new operating environment.”

Loans

Total loans at September 30, 2019 were $21.0 billion, up approximately $860 million linked-quarter. Net loan growth during the quarter includes $785 million (net of $41 million loan mark) from the acquisition of the MSL portfolio. The company continued to grow the portfolio organically across several markets within the footprint and in specialty lines, and maintains its guidance for year-over-year average growth of mid-single digits.

Average loans totaled $20.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019, up $47 million, or less than 1%, linked-quarter.

At September 30, 2019, loans to the energy industry totaled $1.0 billion, or 4.9% of total loans including the impact of MidSouth. An increase of $26 million in energy loans linked-quarter was the result of $82 million in MSL loans acquired, partially offset by net payoffs, paydowns and a one-off RBL charge-off. The portfolio is comprised of credits to both the exploration and production (E&P) subsector and the support services subsector. See slide presentation for additional energy details.

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019 were $24.2 billion, up $965 million from June 30, 2019, including $1.3 billion related to the MSL acquisition. Average deposits for the third quarter of 2019 were $23.1 billion, down $46 million, or less than 1%, linked-quarter.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits (DDAs) totaled $8.7 billion at September 30, 2019, up $572 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2019 and comprised 36% of total period-end deposits at September 30, 2019. The linked-quarter increase includes $389 million of DDA deposits from MSL.

Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits totaled $8.8 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, up $724 million, or 9%, from June 30, 2019. Compared to June 30, 2019, time deposits of $3.8 billion were down $126 million, or 3%, and interest-bearing public fund deposits decreased $205 million, or 6%, to $3.0 billion. The net decrease in time deposits reflects a decrease in brokered CDs of $223 million and increase of $97 million in retail CDs. See slide presentation for additional MSL deposit segment details.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets (NPAs) totaled $314.7 million at September 30, 2019, down $23.9 million, or 7%, from June 30, 2019. The decline mainly reflects a reduction of $40 million in accruing energy TDRs. During the third quarter of 2019, total nonperforming loans decreased approximately $27.3 million, while foreclosed and surplus real estate (ORE) and other foreclosed assets increased approximately $3.4 million. Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans, ORE and other foreclosed assets was 1.49% at September 30, 2019, down 19 bps from June 30, 2019.

The total allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) was $195.6 million at September 30, 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019. The allowance for credits in the energy portfolio totaled $32.0 million, or 3.1% of energy loans, at September 30, 2019, up $0.5 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2019. The allowance for credits in the nonenergy portfolio totaled $163.6 million, or 0.82% of nonenergy loans, at September 30, 2019, down $0.5 million from $164.1 million, or 0.86% of nonenergy loans, at June 30, 2019. The ratio of the ALLL to period-end loans was 0.93% at September 30, 2019, down 4 bps from 0.97% at June 30, 2019. Excluding the impact of MSL, the ALLL to period-end loans was unchanged.

Net charge-offs were $12.5 million, or 0.25% of average total loans on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2019, up from $7.2 million, or 0.14% of average total loans in the second quarter of 2019. There were $9.8 million of net energy charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the company recorded a total provision for loan losses of $12.4 million, up from $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest income (TE) for the third quarter of 2019 was $226.6 million, up $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2019. The net interest margin (TE) was 3.41% for the third quarter of 2019, down 4 bps from the second quarter of 2019. The improvement in net interest income was primarily due to one additional accrual day in the quarter and higher earning assets, offset by the impact from two Fed rate decreases. The decrease in the net interest margin was primarily attributable to a decline in the earning asset yield (7 bps), partially offset by a decline in the cost of funds (3 bps). The decline in the earning asset yield reflects the recent drop in rates impacting both loan yields and premium amortization on the securities yield. The decline in the cost of funds reflects a proactive move by the company in lowering deposits costs and a change in the borrowing mix related to the addition of MidSouth.

Average earning assets were $26.4 billion for the third quarter of 2019, up $444.7 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $83.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $4.0 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2019. Results include a minimal impact from MidSouth given the timing of the closing within the quarter.

Service charges on deposits totaled $21.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $1.2 million, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2019. Bank card and ATM fees totaled $17.2 million, up $0.5 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2019. The increase from the second quarter is primarily due to an additional processing day in the quarter.

Trust fees totaled $15.1 million, down $0.8 million, or 5%, linked-quarter. The linked-quarter change reflects a seasonally higher second quarter of 2019 related to tax preparation fees.

Investment and annuity income and insurance fees totaled $7.0 million, up $0.5 million, or 7%, linked-quarter. Fees from secondary mortgage operations totaled $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, up $1.3 million, or 29%, linked-quarter. The increase is primarily due to higher refinancing activity related to the lower rate environment.

Other noninterest income totaled $16.3 million, up $1.3 million, or 9%, from the second quarter of 2019. The increase in other noninterest income is primarily due to increases of $0.7 million from derivative income and $0.5 million from syndication fees.

Noninterest Expense & Taxes

Noninterest expense totaled $213.6 million, up $30.0 million linked-quarter. Included in total expense is $28.8 million of merger costs related to the acquisition of MSL on 9/21/19. Noninterest expense excluding merger costs, totaled $184.7 million, up $1.2 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2019. Operating expense includes a minimal impact from MidSouth given the timing of the closing within the quarter. The expense detail below excludes merger costs.

Total personnel expense was $107.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, up $0.8 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2019. This increase is mainly related to an additional workday in the quarter and the impact from MidSouth for 10 days of the quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, down $0.4 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is mostly related to higher second quarter expense related to the impact of annual property insurance premiums in that quarter.

Amortization of intangibles totaled $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, down $0.2 million, or 3%, linked-quarter.

Net ORE expense totaled $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to ORE expense of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net ORE expense reflects net write downs of foreclosed assets, partially offset by gains on sale of properties.

Other operating expense totaled $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, down $0.8 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily from lower regulatory and marketing fees offsetting increased spending related to technology investments.

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 16%. Management expects the tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 to approximate 17%. The effective income tax rate continues to be less than the statutory rate due primarily to tax-exempt income and tax credits.

Capital

Common shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2019 totaled $3.6 billion, up $267 million, or 8%, from June 30, 2019. The tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 8.82%, up 7 bps from June 30, 2019. Capital levels reflect the acquisition of MidSouth as of the closing date. Just over 5 million shares were issued as consideration for the acquisition of MidSouth. During the quarter the Board approved an increase in its common stock buyback authorization to 5.5 million shares and extended the authorization through December 31, 2020. Additional capital ratios are included in the financial tables.

Conference Call and Slide Presentation

Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 to review the results. A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at www.hancockwhitney.com/investors. A link to the release with additional financial tables, and a link to a slide presentation related to third quarter results are also posted as part of the webcast link. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial (877) 564-1219 or (973) 638-3429. An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through October 23, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 9999119.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee, as well as trust and asset management offices in New Jersey and New York. BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation’s leading independent bank rating and analysis firm, consistently recommends Hancock Whitney as one of America’s most financially sound banks. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures to describe Hancock Whitney’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. The reconciliations of those measures to GAAP measures are provided either in the financial tables or in Appendix A thereto.

Consistent with Securities and Exchange Commission Industry Guide 3, the company presents net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratios on a fully taxable equivalent (“TE”) basis. The TE basis adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments using the statutory federal tax rate to increase tax-exempt interest income to a taxable equivalent basis. The company believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

The company presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures to assist the reader with a better understanding of the company’s performance period over period, as well as to provide investors with assistance in understanding the success management has experienced in executing its strategic initiatives. These non-GAAP measures may reference the concepts “core” or “operating.” The company uses the term “core” to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense arising from accretion or amortization of fair value adjustments recorded as part of purchase accounting. The company uses the term “operating” to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be nonoperating in nature. Items identified as nonoperating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in the company’s business.

Important Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements that we may make include statements regarding our expectations regarding our performance and financial condition, balance sheet and revenue growth, the provision for loans losses, loan growth expectations, management’s predictions about charge-offs for loans, including energy-related credits, the impact of changes in oil and gas prices on our energy portfolio, the adequacy of our enterprise risk management framework, the impact of the transactions with Capital One, MidSouth or future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the business, success of revenue-generating initiatives, the effectiveness of derivative financial instruments and hedging activities to manage risks, projected tax rates, increased cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions or financial losses, the adequacy of our internal controls over financial reporting, the financial impact of regulatory requirements and tax reform legislation, the impact of the change in the LIBOR benchmark, deposit trends, credit quality trends, changes in interest rates, net interest margin trends, future expense levels, future profitability, improvements in expense to revenue (efficiency) ratio, purchase accounting impacts, accretion levels and expected returns. Also, any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecast,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “focus,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook", or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.” Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and on information currently available to management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made in this release is subject to the safe harbor protections set forth in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/19 6/30/19 9/30/18 9/30/19 9/30/18 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 222,939 $ 219,868 $ 214,194 $ 662,061 $ 631,405 Net interest income (TE) (a) 226,591 223,586 218,289 673,255 643,544 Provision for loan losses 12,421 8,088 6,872 38,552 28,016 Noninterest income 83,230 79,250 75,518 232,983 210,602 Noninterest expense 213,554 183,567 181,187 572,821 536,380 Income tax expense 12,387 19,186 17,775 48,423 50,081 Net income $ 67,807 $ 88,277 $ 83,878 $ 235,248 $ 227,530 Nonoperating items, pre-tax (for informational purposes) Provision for loan losses (b) $ — $ — $ — $ 10,084 $ — Loss on sale of business — — — — 1,145 Merger-related expenses 28,810 — 3,853 28,810 5,707 Other nonoperating expenses — — 974 — 20,778 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,035,952 $ 20,175,812 $ 19,543,717 $ 21,035,952 $ 19,543,717 Securities 6,404,719 5,725,735 5,987,447 6,404,719 5,987,447 Earning assets 27,565,973 26,088,759 25,668,281 27,565,973 25,668,281 Total assets 30,543,549 28,761,863 28,098,175 30,543,549 28,098,175 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,686,383 8,114,632 8,140,530 8,686,383 8,140,530 Total deposits 24,201,299 23,236,042 22,417,807 24,201,299 22,417,807 Common stockholders' equity 3,586,380 3,318,915 2,978,878 3,586,380 2,978,878 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 20,197,114 $ 20,150,104 $ 19,464,639 $ 20,158,313 $ 19,230,385 Securities (c) 6,004,688 5,586,390 6,186,410 5,750,530 6,039,645 Earning assets 26,437,613 25,992,894 25,832,372 26,151,846 25,445,886 Total assets 29,148,106 28,537,810 28,026,923 28,715,039 27,585,910 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,092,482 8,099,621 8,017,353 8,139,439 8,039,574 Total deposits 23,091,355 23,137,563 22,021,559 23,114,269 22,055,403 Common stockholders' equity 3,383,738 3,230,503 2,952,431 3,245,071 2,911,706 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 2.69 $ 2.61 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.81 0.75 Book value per share (period-end) 39.49 38.70 34.90 39.49 34.90 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 28.73 28.46 24.44 28.73 24.44 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,462 85,835 85,539 86,010 85,482 Period-end number of shares 90,822 85,759 85,364 90,822 85,364 Market data High sales price $ 42.11 $ 44.74 $ 53.00 $ 44.74 $ 56.40 Low sales price 33.63 37.03 46.05 33.63 45.76 Period-end closing price 38.30 40.06 47.55 38.30 47.55 Trading volume 29,038 27,874 28,332 85,037 99,407 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 1.10 % 1.10 % Return on average common equity 7.95 % 10.96 % 11.27 % 9.69 % 10.45 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.77 % 15.07 % 16.11 % 13.32 % 14.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (d) 8.82 % 8.75 % 7.67 % 8.82 % 7.67 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.38 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue (TE) 26.86 % 26.17 % 25.70 % 25.71 % 24.66 % Efficiency ratio (e) 58.05 % 58.95 % 58.11 % 58.37 % 57.68 % Average loan/deposit ratio 87.47 % 87.09 % 88.39 % 87.21 % 87.19 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 0.93 % 0.97 % 1.10 % 0.93 % 1.10 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.25 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 67.06 % 61.60 % 55.25 % 67.06 % 55.25 % FTE headcount 3,894 3,930 3,858 3,894 3,858 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(b) Provision for loan loss recorded in response to the circumstances surrounding the bankruptcy filing and alleged fraudulent activities of one borrower, DC Solar. Refer to note 21 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2018 for additional information.

(c) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(d) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(e) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.







HANCOCK WHITNEY CORPORATION QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars and common share data in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 NET INCOME Net interest income $ 222,939 $ 219,868 $ 219,254 $ 217,433 $ 214,194 Net interest income (TE) (a) 226,591 223,586 223,078 221,471 218,289 Provision for loan losses 12,421 8,088 18,043 8,100 6,872 Noninterest income 83,230 79,250 70,503 74,538 75,518 Noninterest expense 213,554 183,567 175,700 179,366 181,187 Income tax expense 12,387 19,186 16,850 8,265 17,775 Net income $ 67,807 $ 88,277 $ 79,164 $ 96,240 $ 83,878 Nonoperating items, pre-tax (for informational purposes) Provision for loan losses (b) $ — $ — $ 10,084 $ — $ — Net (gain) on portfolio restructure — — — (604 ) — Merger-related expenses 28,810 — — 480 3,853 Other nonoperating expenses — — — 1,978 974 PERIOD-END BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 21,035,952 $ 20,175,812 $ 20,112,838 $ 20,026,411 $ 19,543,717 Securities 6,404,719 5,725,735 5,577,522 5,670,584 5,987,447 Earning assets 27,565,973 26,088,759 25,881,559 25,836,239 25,668,281 Total assets 30,543,549 28,761,863 28,490,231 28,235,907 28,098,175 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,686,383 8,114,632 8,158,658 8,499,027 8,140,530 Total deposits 24,201,299 23,236,042 23,380,294 23,150,185 22,417,807 Common stockholders' equity 3,586,380 3,318,915 3,190,575 3,081,340 2,978,878 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 20,197,114 $ 20,150,104 $ 20,126,948 $ 19,817,729 $ 19,464,639 Securities (c) 6,004,688 5,586,390 5,656,689 5,965,461 6,186,410 Earning assets 26,437,613 25,992,894 26,020,447 26,011,183 25,832,372 Total assets 29,148,106 28,537,810 28,451,548 28,259,963 28,026,923 Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,092,482 8,099,621 8,227,698 8,260,487 8,017,353 Total deposits 23,091,355 23,137,563 23,114,139 22,498,145 22,021,559 Common stockholders' equity 3,383,738 3,230,503 3,118,051 2,993,265 2,952,431 COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.77 $ 1.01 $ 0.91 $ 1.10 $ 0.96 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 Book value per share (period-end) 39.49 38.70 37.23 35.98 34.90 Tangible book value per share (period-end) 28.73 28.46 26.92 25.62 24.44 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 86,462 85,835 85,800 85,677 85,539 Period-end number of shares 90,822 85,759 85,710 85,643 85,364 Market data High sales price $ 42.11 $ 44.74 $ 44.34 $ 49.22 $ 53.00 Low sales price 33.63 37.03 34.11 32.59 46.05 Period-end closing price 38.30 40.06 40.40 34.77 47.55 Trading volume 29,038 27,874 28,124 33,269 28,332 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.92 % 1.24 % 1.13 % 1.35 % 1.19 % Return on average common equity 7.95 % 10.96 % 10.30 % 12.76 % 11.27 % Return on average tangible common equity 10.77 % 15.07 % 14.38 % 18.15 % 16.11 % Tangible common equity ratio (d) 8.82 % 8.75 % 8.36 % 8.02 % 7.67 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.41 % 3.45 % 3.46 % 3.39 % 3.36 % Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue (TE) 26.86 % 26.17 % 24.01 % 25.18 % 25.70 % Efficiency ratio (e) 58.05 % 58.95 % 58.10 % 58.03 % 58.11 % Average loan/deposit ratio 87.47 % 87.09 % 87.08 % 88.09 % 88.39 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of period-end loans 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.10 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.25 % 0.14 % 0.36 % 0.56 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans + accruing loans 90 days past due 67.06 % 61.60 % 56.81 % 58.60 % 55.25 % FTE headcount 3,894 3,930 3,885 3,933 3,858 (a) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(b) Provision for loan loss recorded in response to the circumstances surrounding the bankruptcy filing and alleged fraudulent activities of one borrower, DC Solar. Refer to note 21 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K dated December 31, 2018 for additional information.

(c) Average securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available for sale securities.

(d) The tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets.

(e) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense to total net interest income (TE) and noninterest income, excluding amortization of purchased intangibles and nonoperating items.



For more information

Trisha Voltz Carlson, EVP, Investor Relations Manager

504.299.5208 or trisha.carlson@hancockwhitney.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.