International Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey Spreads the Word & Love of God to All Corners of the Globe

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In communities around the world, places of worship are a gathering spot, a safe haven, a hub for information, inspiration, and support. At the helm of these community organizations is the leader, the most respected of whom are blessed with the ability to cultivate a congregation which is steadfast in faith and abundant in love, as much in bad times as in good. Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey , D. Min., D.D., of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., is one such leader.A cornerstone of Pittsburgh PA, community, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey is well-known as a woman of God. In addition to leading a life of faith, her illustrious career includes titles such as community and church leader, author, teacher, and mentor. She is also a highly sought-after motivational and keynote speaker, bringing the word of God to audiences around Pennsylvania and beyond. A Certified International Conference Speaker, CEO of Destiny Enterprises, and founder and Sr. Pastor of Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl., Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey’s wisdom transcends borders.An International Bishop, Tracie Williams Dickey’s loyal congregants, readers, fans, and followers can be found in all corners of the globe. A true Apostolic and Prophetic Voice to the Nations, anyone who has heard her ministry can attest she is indeed a specialized gift to the Body of Christ. Often referred to as The Voice with a Vision and The Iconic Clarion Sound of a Trumpet, Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey’s message of peace, healing, restoration, and redemption is as sincere as it is inspiring. Dr. Dickey 's message of healing and restoration through Divine Prophetic Revelation allows the lost, wounded and rejected to regain their faith and hope in the power of Jesus Christ — ultimately empowering them to embark upon the Destiny that God has in store for them,” said a spokesperson.Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey’s life-changing messages are designed to prepare and empower listeners for the present and future. A god-appointed Bishop, the Pittsburgh-based Apostle, Evangelist, and teacher is uniquely capable of shepherding God’s children in today’s tumultuous world.Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey’s 5-Fold Ministry can be experienced through her church, as well as publications, international speaking engagements, and broadcasts including The Power of Deliverance Broadcast, The A.W.A.K.E. Women's Broadcast (Anointed Women Acclaimed For Kingdom Empowerment), and The Men on the Move Men's Broadcast. For more information on Bishop Tracie Williams Dickey, her five-fold ministry, and Deliverance Tabernacle Ministries Intl. visit: https://www.bishoptraciedickey.org/index/



