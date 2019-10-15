PRGX Announces Participation in ProcureCon Europe Conference, Hosts Master Class for Senior Procurement Professionals

Contract Compliance Audit Director Fabio Colomo to lead session on “5 Key Components to Managing Supplier Contracts”

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, will participate in ProcureCon Europe in Barcelona, Spain from 15 – 17 October.



Fabio Colomo, PRGX contract compliance audit director, will moderate the master class, “5 Key Components to Managing Supplier Contracts,” at the conference on 16 October from 1:10 to 2:10 p.m.

Colomo’s session will share best practices for procurement professionals when renegotiating supplier contracts, provide examples of a good audit rights clause and outline the importance and often under-estimated revenue benefits of a contract compliance program.

“ProcureCon features engaging, thought-provoking sessions including interactive case studies, roundtables and workshops,” said John Heighway, PRGX managing director of commercial, Europe. “We’re delighted to be a part of what promises to be a dynamic gathering of some of the world’s top procurement executives.”

PRGX representatives will also have a presence on the conference expo hall at stand 32, where attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about how the company’s suite of recovery audit, contract compliance and advanced analytics solutions can help procurement professionals prevent leakage in their source-to-pay processes.

For more information on PRGX and ProcureCon Europe or to schedule a meeting with a source-to-pay expert, visit https://www.prgx.com/contact/

