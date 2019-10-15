Corvus Gold Reports 2019 Annual General Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Gold Inc. (“Corvus” or the “Company”) – (TSX: KOR, OTCQX: CORVF) is pleased to announce the results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 2019 AGM was held on October 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia. All resolutions put forward at the meeting were approved by shareholders. A total of 70,793,184 common shares, representing 63.23% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date of the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The following individuals were elected, by ballot, as directors of the Company: Steven Aaker, Anton Drescher, Ronald Largent, Edward Yarrow, Rowland Perkins and the Company’s CEO & President, Jeffrey Pontius.

The detailed voting by ballot in respect of the election of directors was as follows: Nominee Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Steven Aaker 62,973,916 (99.67%) 208,426 (0.33%) Anton Drescher 46,414,431 (73.46%) 16,767,806 (26.54%) Ronald Largent 62,984,716 (99.69%) 197,626 (0.31%) Rowland Perkins 62,996,341 (99.71%) 186,001 (0.29%) Jeffrey Pontius 63,097,316 (99.87%) 85,026 (0.13%) Edward Yarrow 62,977,016 (99.68%) 205,326 (0.32%) Note: Routine US broker-vote shares voted without beneficial owner instructions are only eligible to vote for the appointment of auditors. Accordingly, 7,610,842 common shares were represented by proxy, but not voted.

By a resolution unanimously passed, Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditors for the Company for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020 and, in accordance with the Articles of the Company, the directors were authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration. In addition, the resolution, by ballot, approving unallocated options was approved.



The detailed “Report of Voting Results” on all resolutions for the Company’s 2019 AGM is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR, on the Company’s website, in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission available under the Company’s profile on EDGAR or upon request by contacting the Company’s Corporate Secretary at (604) 638-3246.

About Corvus Gold Inc.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. Corvus is committed to building shareholder value through new discoveries and the expansion of its projects to maximize share price leverage in an advancing gold and silver market.

On behalf of

Corvus Gold Inc.

(signed) Jeffrey A. Pontius

Jeffrey A. Pontius,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information: Ryan Ko Investor Relations Email: info@corvusgold.com Phone: 1-844-638-3246 (toll free) or (604) 638-3246

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and US securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the advancement and development of our North Bullfrog project and Mother Lode project are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to closing the Offering and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 filed with certain securities commissions in Canada and the Company’s most recent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All of the Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings in Canada may be accessed via www.sedar.com and filings with the SEC may be accessed via www.sec.gov and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company’s mineral properties.



