Four Points Technology, LLC Awarded Dual Contract GSA Schedule 70

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT solutions and professional services to the Federal Government, has been awarded a dual GSA Schedule 70 contract, # 47QTCA19D00MP.



“We are pleased to receive an award for our second GSA Schedule 70 contract which will position us to provide long term Blanket Purchase Agreements to our customers as they continue to expand the use of the Best-In-Class GSA Schedule 70 contract,” stated Amy Moss, Director of Contracts.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is a CVE-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers'​ unique needs. www.4points.com

Contact Info:

Amy Moss

amoss@4points.com

(703) 657-6133

