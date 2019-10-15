iMedia Brands’ ShopHQ Announces Innovative Loyalty Program that Offers Customers Free Shipping

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) announces that its flagship, nationally distributed television network ShopHQ® launched a compelling loyalty program, ShopHQ® VIP, that offers free shipping and discounts to its customers who become ShopHQ VIP members.



For a monthly VIP rate of $16.95, ShopHQ VIP members will receive unlimited free shipping for purchases and returns on ShopHQ as well as 5% cash back on all ShopHQ purchases. In addition, ShopHQ VIP members will be eligible for cash back and shipping benefits at over 1,000 other retailers who are part of ShopHQ’s special VIP network.

As part of the loyalty program, iMedia partnered with Clarus Commerce, a leading provider of premium loyalty programs that offer attractive rewards within a seamless and easy-to-use platform.

“This loyalty program is an important illustration of the type of meaningful value catalysts we are creating for our customers and shareholders,” said iMedia Brands CEO Tim Peterman. “Day-by-day, our employees, our vendors and partners like Clarus are building the kind of platform we believe customers will love to shop with.”

ShopHQ customers can sign up for the ShopHQ VIP program on-line or over the phone to complete their registration and begin a free 30-day trial with a risk-free cancellation option.

To learn more, visit www.ShopHQVIP.com .

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Clarus Commerce

Clarus Commerce is the only company solely focused on building, managing, and optimizing customizable premium loyalty programs for retailers. The company provides the full suite of services needed for a successful loyalty program, which includes the technology platform, client services, strategy, creative, marketing, analytics, IT, and operations. Clarus Commerce was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rocky Hill, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.claruscommerce.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains statements, estimates, projections, guidance or outlooks that constitute “forward-looking” statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “project,” “should” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. These statements may contain information about our prospects, including anticipated show, event, or product line launches, and involve risks and uncertainties. We caution that actual results could differ materially from those that management expects, depending on the outcome of certain factors.

Contacts:

Media:

Elizabeth Buhn

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6646

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860



