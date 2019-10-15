Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Growth Seeing 11.2% CAGR to 2026 Propelled by Application Segment

The global market for commercial satellite imaging is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026 and will gain $5,256.4 million by 2026, divulges a new report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report, the increase in applications of satellite imaging services such as disaster mapping, geospatial mapping, urban planning, and energy management, growing demand for satellite imaging data analytics from several sectors that require sensitive data regarding geospatial and environmental conditions for effective resource management, incorporation of new technologies such as remote sensing and LiDAR, satellite imaging is anticipated to give birth to new commercial applications in weather forecasting and other fields and is sure to open new opportunities for the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market.

The report offers market definition and scope, key findings, top investment pockets, and top winning strategies in the industry for the forecast period. It presents a comprehensive analysis of changing industry dynamics, leading manufacturers, competitive landscape, and key segments in the industry. The research delivers R&D activities, key drivers, current market conditions, and the latest developments in the industry. The report is a valuable source of information for stakeholders, market players, investors, and new entrants to devise unique strategies for growth and take significant steps to obtain a leading position in the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial satellite imaging market. The report segments the market based on application, end use, and region. Based on the application, the study subsegments the market into geospatial data acquisition & mapping, disaster management, urban planning & development, energy & natural resource management, surveillance & security, defense & intelligence, and others. The various end users of the market stated in the report are government, forestry & agriculture, military defense, civil engineering & archaeology, transportation & logistics, energy, and others. The study provides geographical distribution of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Additionally, countries from each region are explored in the report. These analyses offer insights that help in determining the leading segments and emerging strategies to acquire a strong presence in the industry.

The report offers a list of leading market players operating in the commercial satellite imaging industry. The key players explored in the industry include BlackSky Global LLC, European Space Imaging, Galileo Group, Inc., Harris Corporation, ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Planet Labs Inc., Telespazio France, UrtheCast Corp, and others. Additionally, the report offers an in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of the recent trends in the market. The report also provides Porter's five forces analysis which explains the competitive market structure and offers a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion of the market.

