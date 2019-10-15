Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2019 

/EIN News/ -- STURGIS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: STBI) today announced net income of $3.7 million for the first nine months of 2019 and $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.



Sturgis Bancorp is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (Bank), and its subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC, Oak Insurance Services, LLC, and Oak Title Services, LLC. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial and consumer banking services from banking centers in Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, MI. The Bank also has a loan production office in Portage, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oak Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Oak Insurance Services offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance.

Key Highlights:

Net income increased 17% for the first nine months of 2019 to $3,706,000, compared to $3,168,000 for the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to higher net interest income.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding “well-capitalized” requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 8.73%. Total capital at September 30, 2019 was 13.33% of risk-weighted assets.

Total assets increased 10.4% to $473.1 million, primarily in loans. The Bank's risk-weighted assets were $322.8 million at September 30, 2019.

Net loans increased 9.3% to $339.9 million.

Total deposits increased 8.0% to $369.9 million.

Allowance for loan losses was 1.0% of loans.

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 vs. nine months ended September 30, 2018 - Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $3,706,000, or $1.76 per share, compared to net income of $3,168,000, or $1.51 per share, in the first nine months of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.00% in the first nine months of 2019 from 3.80% in the first nine months of 2018.

Net interest income increased to $11.9 million in 2019 from $10.8 million in 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $1.8 million. Total interest income increased $1.8 million to $14.4 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $579,000 to $2.5 million in 2019.

The Company provided $215,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $169,000 in the same period of 2018. Net charge-offs were $56,000 in the first nine months of 2019, compared to ($13,000) in the first nine months of 2018.

Noninterest income was $3.9 million in the first nine of 2019, compared to $4.0 million in the same period of 2018, primarily due to $96,000 decrease in investment brokerage commission income. Gain on sale of real estate owned also decreased by $76,000. Noninterest income from mortgage banking activities increased by $122,000, to $672,000.

Noninterest expense was $11.3 million in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $11.0 million in the first nine months of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $537,000, or 8.4%.

Three months ended September 30, 2019 vs. three months ended September 30, 2018 - Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $1,367,000, or $0.65 per share, compared to net income of $1,257,000, or $0.60 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.99% in the third quarter of 2019 from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income increased to $4.1 million in 2019 from $3.7 million in 2018. The growth was primarily due to loan interest income, which increased by $518,000 to $4.4 million. Total interest income increased $535,000 to $5.0 million in 2019, and interest expense only increased $157,000 to $868,000 in 2019.

The Company provided $102,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $30,000 in the same quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs were $56,000 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to ($8,000) in the third quarter of 2018.

Noninterest income was $1.4 million in the third quarters of 2019 and 2018. Noninterest income from mortgage banking activities increased $86,000, to $266,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Gain on sale of real estate owned decreased $70,000.

Noninterest expense was $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3,7 million in the third quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest component of noninterest expense, increased $224,000, or 10.8%.

Total assets increased to $473.1 million at September 30, 2019 from $431.6 million at December 31, 2018, primarily in loans. Loans increased $28.9 million from December 31, 2018, including $19.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $273.8 million at September 30, 2019 from $260.1 million at December 31, 2018. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, decreased $14.7 million in the first nine months of 2019, to $20.1 million at September 30, 2019. The growth in deposits, along with $10.0 million additional borrowed funds, provided the funding for the loan growth realized in the first nine months of 2019.

Total equity was $42.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2018. The regular quarterly dividend was continued at a record-high $0.15 per share in the third quarter of 2019. Book value per share increased to $19.92 ($16.53 tangible) at September 30, 2019 from $19.11 ($15.70 tangible) at December 31, 2018.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates or expectations of Bancorp, primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of the Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statement. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending and future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes of the world, national and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information, visit our website at www.sturgisbank.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, Dec. 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,910 $ 12,267 Other short-term investments 22,691 13,133 Total cash and cash equivalents 34,601 25,400 Interest-earning deposits in banks 5,368 7,350 Securities - available for sale 55,822 46,205 Securities - held to maturity - 5,472 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 3,393 3,393 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,020 67 Loans, net of allowance of $3,387 and $3,228 339,883 311,050 Premises and equipment, net 9,181 9,274 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Core deposit intangibles 123 155 Originated mortgage servicing rights 1,198 1,171 Real estate owned 301 193 Bank-owned life insurance 10,722 10,515 Accrued interest receivable 1,664 1,550 Other assets 3,020 3,946 Total assets $ 473,130 $ 431,575 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 96,139 $ 82,442 Interest-bearing 273,763 260,058 Total deposits 369,902 342,500 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 53,764 44,109 Accrued interest payable 406 375 Other liabilities 7,010 4,391 Total liabilities 431,082 391,375 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - $1 par value: authorized - 1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding – 0 shares - - Common stock – $1 par value: authorized – 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding 2,111,141 shares at September 30, 2019 and 2,103,991 at December 31, 2018 2,111 2,104 Additional paid-in capital 7,841 7,683 Retained earnings 33,285 30,526 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,189 ) (113 ) Total stockholders' equity 42,048 40,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 473,130 $ 431,575





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 4,418 $ 3,900 Investment securities: Taxable 291 237 Tax-exempt 204 275 Dividends 79 45 Total interest income 4,992 4,457 Interest expense Deposits 525 462 Borrowed funds 343 249 Total interest expense 868 711 Net interest income 4,124 3,746 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 102 30 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 4,022 3,716 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 321 342 Interchange income 239 219 Investment brokerage commission income 336 316 Mortgage banking activities 266 180 Trust fee income 101 126 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 73 65 Gain on sale of real estate owned (1 ) 69 Gain on sale of securities 4 - Other income 37 35 Total noninterest income 1,376 1,352 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 2,290 2,066 Occupancy and equipment 544 412 Interchange expenses 102 98 Data processing 186 182 Professional services 66 104 Real estate owned expense 8 30 Advertising 99 179 FDIC premiums (47 ) 69 Other expenses 517 520 Total noninterest expenses 3,765 3,660 Income before income tax expense 1,633 1,408 Income tax expense 266 151 Net income $ 1,367 $ 1,257 Earnings per share $ 0.65 $ 0.60 Dividends per share 0.15 0.14





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 2018 Interest income Loans $ 12,775 $ 10,955 Investment securities: Taxable 830 743 Tax-exempt 640 828 Dividends 178 138 Total interest income 14,423 12,664 Interest expense Deposits 1,539 1,253 Borrowed funds 945 652 Total interest expense 2,484 1,905 Net interest income 11,939 10,759 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 215 169 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 11,724 10,590 Noninterest income: Service charges and other fees 958 1,017 Interchange income 652 609 Investment brokerage commission income 948 1,044 Mortgage banking activities 672 550 Trust fee income 358 365 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 207 190 Gain on sale of real estate owned 60 136 Gain on sale of securities 4 - Other income 90 86 Total noninterest income 3,949 3,997 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,955 6,418 Occupancy and equipment 1,492 1,288 Interchange expenses 289 274 Data processing 579 545 Professional services 246 315 Real estate owned expense 16 104 Advertising 234 296 FDIC premiums 42 202 Other expenses 1,441 1,557 Total noninterest expenses 11,294 10,999 Income before income tax expense 4,379 3,588 Income tax expense 673 420 Net income $ 3,706 $ 3,168 Earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.51 Dividends per share 0.45 0.42





OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 92,947 $ 86,063 Average interest-bearing deposits 263,058 265,620 Average total assets 458,587 434,856 Total risk-weighted assets 322,774 299,564 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 41,723 39,632 Average total assets 458,660 435,049 Total risk-weighted assets 322,829 299,783 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.18% 1.15% Return on average equity 13.00% 12.58% Net interest margin 3.92% 3.79% Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.99% 3.87% Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 2018 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 85,565 $ 83,002 Average interest-bearing deposits 265,200 270,645 Average total assets 446,657 432,328 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 41,289 38,714 Average total assets 446,773 432,519 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 1.22% 0.98% Return on average equity 11.91% 11.07% Net interest margin 3.93% 3.72% Tax equivalent net interest margin 4.00% 3.80%

Contacts:

Sturgis Bancorp -- Eric Eishen, President & CEO, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO -- P: 269 651-9345



