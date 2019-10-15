Attorney Michael Hupy Accepts “Crime Stoppers” Presidency

/EIN News/ -- Milwaukee, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hupy and Abraham, personal injury law firm, is proud to announce that company president Attorney Michael Hupy has accepted the role of president for Crime Stoppers: Milwaukee. Crime Stoppers, a local nonprofit, launched October 15th, 2019, at Milwaukee’s City Hall Rotunda. Comprised of community leaders and volunteers, Crime Stoppers’ mission is to combine efforts of the public and media to aid law enforcement in the fight against crime.

The law firm of Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has committed more than $5,000 to Crime Stoppers. As one of the Top Charitable Contributors in the City, the law firm is committed not just to the injured but to making a difference in the community. Firm President, Attorney Hupy, has been a longtime community activist and is honored to have a formal role within the organization, “I’m proud to serve as President of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers. We have far too much unsolved crime in Milwaukee. People with information can receive rewards for anonymously giving tips to Crime Stoppers.”

As an active program, Crime Stoppers: Milwaukee offers cash rewards up to $1,000 to citizens that provide anonymous information that leads to an arrest. A secure and untraceable hotline protects tippers from the authorities and local law enforcement. The national Crime Stoppers organization was established in 1976, and has a total recovery value of $4,073,445,129.

Crime Stoppers helps citizens across the country assist law enforcement in combating crime by encouraging witnesses to come forward. The method of rewarding individuals with information about unsolved crimes is a proven success. Milwaukee will greatly benefit from this program.

To anonymously submit information you may have pertaining to an unsolved crime, click here or call 414-224-8477.



Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over $1 billion for over 70,000 satisfied clients. With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

