Green Square Asset Management now Principal Street Partners

Newly-Launched Name and Rebrand Retains Renowned Track Record and Income-Generating Investments

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memphis-based Green Square Asset Management announced today the launch and rebrand of the firm, now named Principal Street Partners. With a strong focus on income-generating, tax conscious investments, the firm’s new name and brand complete the final stage of restructuring and independence from the former Green Square family of companies and further differentiate it from its wealth management roots. Principal Street Partners manages more than $1 billion in assets with offices in Boston and Memphis.



“We are excited to launch our new name and brand,” says Principal Street CEO James West. “While our business model will remain constant, the new name and brand helps mark the beginning of a new era in which we will operate separately from our former Green Square affiliate firms and step firmly into an independent, asset management business model.”

In addition to Principal Street Partners, the firm announced the rebrand of its affiliated mutual fund.

“Rebranding is the final step to fully differentiate our firm in the tax exempt investment market,” Tim Pynchon, the firm’s Boston-based partner and High Income Municipal Strategy portfolio manager comments. “Our group aims to generate above-market returns within varying market conditions, specifically in tax exempt investments. The Principal Street name will become synonymous with these kinds of strategies.”

In addition to the High Income Municipal Bond Strategy, Principal Street Partners manages an Equity Income Strategy, derived from a repeatable, disciplined investment approach to identify the most compelling domestic, large cap dividend-paying companies.

About Principal Street Partners

With offices in Memphis, TN and Boston, MA, Principal Street Partners is an SEC-registered, investment advisor with over $1 Billion in assets, primarily focused on income-oriented, tax conscious strategies. Founded in 2016, the firm is known for its innovative investment strategies and disciplined investment approach focused on capital preservation. More information can be found at www.principalstreet.com or by calling 844.678.6900.

Contact: Mary Victoria Falzarano

mvf@wealthmattersconsulting.com

(561) 578-0697



