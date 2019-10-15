Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market To Reach USD 1,408.5 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size – USD 865.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, MCC Industry Trends –The elevated demand for non-wood-based MCC.

The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector, the increasing use of MCC as a pharmaceutical excipient, and the growth of the processed food sectors are some of the factors boosting the microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market.

The global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market is forecast to reach USD 1,408.5 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Microcrystalline cellulose is a product of cellulose depolymerization. It is tasteless and odorless. The market is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. Its diverse applications primarily support the growth of the market.

It is mainly used in the pharmaceutical industry wherein it can be applied as a disintegrating agent and pharmaceutical excipient. When compared with the starch or starch derivatives, there are various advantages associated with it that have resulted in its increased preference in the pharmaceutical sector. Its mentionable benefits are, it is easy to disintegrate, i.e., after its entrance in the stomach, the drug is easily dissolved and then absorbed by the body. The cellulose does not get absorbed by the body and it has minimal reactivity with carrying drugs, and hence more secure. In plaque analysis, it also finds application, wherein it is used as an alternative to carboxymethylcellulose, for counting viruses. Within the European Union, the approved uses of the cellulose are as- stabilizer, thickener, emulsifiers. It was granted the E number E460 (i), and primary cellulose was given the number E460.

In regards to region, North America witnesses a prominent market position. The prominent market presence of the region is the result of its mature pharmaceutical industry and continuous growth of the food & beverage sector.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market held a market share of USD 865.8 Million in the year 2018 and forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.0% during the forecast period.

In regards to Source type, the Wood Based segment generated a higher revenue of USD 545.5 Million in 2018, with a growth rate of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors like its extensive preference among commercial MCC producers due to the advantage of manufacturing MCCs with desired chemical properties by opting for different wood sources, as different woods have varied combinations of alpha-cellulose, contributes to the revenue generated by the Wood-Based segment.

In context to the End-use, the Binder/Diluent segment generated the highest revenue of USD 363.7 Million in 2018, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and rising demand for the cellulose in the industry wherein it is extensively used in oral capsules and tablets as a binder/diluent contributes to the revenue generated by the Binder/Diluent segment.

In regards to the Application, the Pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share of 45.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. Factors like the rising geriatric population, associated expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, elevated demand for the cellulose in the industry due to its advantages like minimal reactivity with carrying drugs, contributes to the market share occupied by the Pharmaceutical segment.

In context to region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.0% during the forecast period, which is projected to occupy 29.0% of the market by 2026. The growth rate experienced by the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the growth of the personal care sector, increasing geriatric population, and associated rise in use of cellulose in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key participants include Rayonier Advanced Materials, Dowdupont, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg, Roquette, DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.Kg, Sigachi Industrial Pvt. Ltd., Avantor Performance Materials Inc., Gujarat Microwax Limited and Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) market based on Source Type, End-use, Application, and region:

Source Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Non-Wood Based

Wood-Based

End-use Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Binder/Diluent

Bulking agent

Emulsifiers

Stabilizer

Anti-Caking Agent

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

