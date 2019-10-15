CMUV Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- El Centro, CA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has declared its initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on November 29 to all shareholders of record on November 7, 2019. This marks the initial dividend in the bank’s history.



Jon Edney

mediarelations@yourcvb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.