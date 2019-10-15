Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats Rejoins King & Spalding in Washington, D.C.

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding announced that former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has rejoined the firm as a senior policy advisor on the firm’s National Security team in Washington, D.C., to advise clients about the rapidly evolving national security landscape and immediate implications for their businesses. He also will help clients navigate the emerging tools and processes employed by the U.S. and other governments to mitigate national security threats. And, as a former senior member of the Senate, he will help clients understand and navigate the congressional landscape.



“Our clients around the world benefit from the insight of our team’s many former top government officials, who have the most current perspectives on how the U.S. government is approaching national security, trade, enforcement and regulations,” said Robert D. Hays, chairman of King & Spalding. “Dan builds on that, with his ability to counsel clients who are making high-level strategic decisions and navigating evolving U.S. government expectations concerning national security protections.”

Coats has had a distinguished career in public service, having served as U.S. ambassador to Germany, as well as a U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative of Indiana. From 2005-2010, Coats was counsel and then senior policy advisor at King & Spalding. After leaving the firm, he represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate and served on the Select Committee on Intelligence. After leaving the Senate in 2017, Coats served as the Director of National Intelligence from 2017 until August of this year.

“As a former Senator, diplomat and the point person on national intelligence, Dan has insight and relationships throughout the executive branch and on the Hill that will make a critical difference for our clients,” said Wick Sollers, head of the firm’s Government Matters practice group, of which the National Security team is a part. “We consider it an honor that former senior officials like Dan return to King & Spalding when they choose to reenter private practice.”

Coats is the sixth senior hire in the firm’s Government Matters practice this year, following the addition of Zack Harmon (FBI chief of staff), Sumon Dantiki (senior counselor to the director of the FBI), Stephen Vaughn (general counsel and acting U.S. Trade Representative), Marcella Burke (deputy solicitor for Energy and Natural Resources at the Department of the Interior), and Alicia O’Brien (associate Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General).

“The opportunity to reconnect with peers in other practices and across industries made returning to King & Spalding an easy decision,” Coats said. “I am looking forward to partnering with others to leverage my knowledge of the intelligence community.”

