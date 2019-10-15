PURA – Puration To Present Sales Target For $2 Billion Latin America CBD Market This Thursday, October 17th

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today confirmed signing its first distribution agreement for its EVERx CBD Sports Water in Latin American. Management plans to publish more details later this week on Thursday, October 17th regarding PURA’s strategy for the Latin American CBD market estimated to reach $2 billion by 2026 . The Thursday update will include a PURA sales target for Latin America. PURA has reported over $1 million in CBD beverage sales in the first six months of 2019 after reporting approximately $1 million in sales for all of 2018. On top of its ongoing sales, PURA has signed a new European distribution agreement anticipated to generate $4 million annually with a first shipment scheduled later this month. Earlier today, PURA announced an anticipated increase in sales from Canada resulting from Cannabis 2.0 , the legalization of cannabis infused edibles and beverages in Canada going into effect later this week on October 17th.



In a recently published analyst report on PURA , the analyst highlighted Latin America as an untapped opportunity for CBD Beverages:

“An Untapped Opportunity. Most CBD analysts, companies, and investors are focused on the North American markets, and to some degree, Europe. However, a burgeoning untapped opportunity exists in the Caribbean markets. Countries such as Trinidad are set to legalize CBD and cannabis for the first time, creating an untapped, near-shore market opportunity.”



