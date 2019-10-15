Parents Magazine Names Carpool Karaoke the Mic One of the Best Toys of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: SMDM) - the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products - today announced Parents Magazine has selected Carpool Karaoke the Mic as one of the “Best Toys of 2019.”



Inspired by the hit segment that has become a global, viral sensation on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, Carpool Karaoke The Mic lets friends and families sing along to their favorite songs in their cars and recreate their favorite moments from the show. Available now, the mic connects to your mobile device to play music from your favorite streaming apps and amplifies your voice over your car’s speaker system.

Earlier this year, Parents tested hundreds of toys, evaluating each on originality and engagement. Sixty-five children and their families tested around 400 toys to make their final selection. Parents helps busy moms navigate parenthood, and now the holiday season is made even easier with their handy lists of recommended gifts.

With the Parents stamp of approval, there’s no excuse to not bring Carpool Karaoke the Mic along for the road trip (or the car line). Just imagine belting out “A Whole New World” or “Let It Go” over the car speakers with the windows down!

The winners of this year’s list #ParentsBestToys will be included in Parents November 2019 print issue and are showcased now on Parents.com.

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney” recently won a Creative Arts Emmy – the segment’s third win in four years! With Carpool Karaoke the Mic, you can channel your inner James and Paul (or James and Migos or James and Adele) to create your own vehicular hits.

Carpool Karaoke The Mic is created by Singing Machine, the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. Singing Machine’s Carpool Karaoke the Mic is the first official Carpool Karaoke branded sing-along microphone designed specifically for use in the car.

Available at: Amazon.com , BestBuy.com and Walmart.com

Suggest Retail Price: $59.99

Product Images and Video: Click here

Visit www.CarpoolKaraokeTheMic.com for more information.

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 14,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

