RedTeam Announces New Channel Distribution Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam , a collaboration platform for commercial contractors, continues to expand its presence in the construction market by entering into three new channel partner agreements:

Accordant Company : construction software and technology provider

: construction software and technology provider Aktion Associates : enterprise resource planning (ERP) software reseller and IT infrastructure provider

: enterprise resource planning (ERP) software reseller and IT infrastructure provider Bangert, Inc .: technology solutions provider for the construction industry

RedTeam provides project management tools that increase efficiency, improve quality and reduce risks. These new partnerships will allow RedTeam to equip more contractors, architects and owners with its software through Accordant Company, Aktion Associates and Bangert’s extensive reach.

“We know the day-to-day challenges construction professionals face, because we’ve lived it firsthand,” said Frédéric Guitton, chief strategy officer at RedTeam. “Accordant, Aktion and Bangert all share our desire to lower stress and increase efficiency for the contractors we serve, and these collaborations will allow us to offer our solution on a greater scale.”

Based in Morristown, New Jersey, Accordant Company is dedicated to helping companies achieve harmony between employees, technology and businesses. The organization services the Northeast and Midwest regions.

Aktion Associates – headquartered in Maumee, Ohio – has offices in Arizona, North Carolina and New York. It is a national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider for companies in the construction, distribution and manufacturing industries. A Sage CRE partner for 25 years, Aktion has built a customer base of more than 4,000 construction and real estate customers.

“We’ve been searching for a mobile collaborative project management solution for our customers for the past several years,” said Scott Irwin, Aktion's CEO. “We needed a solution that was intuitive to use and integrated with Sage accounting products, and we wanted a supplier that was easy to do business with. We believe RedTeam is exactly what we’ve been looking for,” Irwin said. “We’re excited about this new partnership and how it will benefit our customers. The product functionality and the cost effectiveness of RedTeam’s solution will create a high-value, project management option for our Sage customers,” Irwin added.

Headquartered in Burlington, Iowa, Bangert is a construction software with solutions that cater to all sizes of construction and real estate firms. Its current solutions include Acumatica Construction Edition, Sage 100 Contractor, Sage 300 CRE and Sage Estimating.

In addition to these new channel partnerships, RedTeam recently announced its new pricing structure and TeamPlayer app. Starting at $4,200, construction businesses now have full functionality with an unlimited amount of storage, number of users and support from RedTeam. Free for subcontractors, TeamPlayer facilitates collaboration by making it easier for all team members to access and respond to critical documents and transactions for an overall improved subcontract relationship.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software offers the most comprehensive cloud-based solution for construction project and accounting management. With intuitive social design interface and real-time updates, RedTeam enables construction and accounting teams to collaborate effectively online at all stages of a project - from business development and pre-construction to closeout. For more information on RedTeam, visit https://www.redteam.com .

About Accordant Co.

At Accordant, we know software! Accordant Company has helped 4000+ construction & real estate companies improve business results by providing leading edge ERP and industry specific software solutions. We also know the industries we serve - inside and out. But that's just the start. Our job is to understand your business and help pave the way to your success. From choosing the right solution to process refinement through implementation, we help your company create harmony between your people, your technology and your business. With these critical components working in tandem, you will see immediate improvements in your business and how you work with your customers. We represent Sage 300 CRE, Sage 100 Contractor, Acumatica ERP, Sage Estimating, eTakeoff, Sage Construction Project Center, Sage Bid Management, Cloud Hosting, and many other construction estimating tools. Find out more at www.AccordantCo.com

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates Inc., is a national software reseller and IT system integrator focused on the Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We partner with innovative technology providers to deliver vertical-specific business applications including, Accounting, Estimating, ERP, Project Management, Service Management, eCommerce, Mobile, Analytics/Reporting, HR/Payroll, Document Management and Inventory. Company-owned data centers provide secure Cloud/Hosting, Disaster Recovery and Back up Services, and the Network Operations Center ((NOC) monitors/supports Managed Services clients in real-time. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include Network Engineering, Software Engineering and on-premise IT support.

About Bangert, Inc.

For 35 years, Bangert has partnered with construction companies to generate over $262,000,000 in additional earnings through applied technology. Their focus on people, process, and technology lead to better outcomes from both the utilization of tech and their client’s bottom lines. Bangert provides a wide range of cloud and hosted software options from preconstruction estimating, project management, accounting ERP, human resources, and more.

