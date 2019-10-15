Ideon Media announces exclusive ad sales representation of Genius in Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideon Media is pleased to announce it will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Genius, the world's biggest destination for song lyrics and music knowledge, reaching over 2.6 million Canadians per month (Google Analytics August 2019).



“Genius and Ideon were both founded ten years ago, and during that time the staff at Ideon have been avid followers of the site, app, social and video that Genius puts out,” says Kevin Bartus, President & CEO of Ideon Media. “We’ve been in good company – Genius now reaches over 2 million Canadians who are deeply engaged in music and entertainment content. We’re thrilled to be able to bring Canadian advertisers this first to market opportunity to leverage Genius for branded content and display advertising opportunities.”

Genius was originally founded as Rap Genius in 2009 by Tom Lehman and Ilan Zechory. The Brooklyn-based company began as a crowdsourced platform for annotating hip-hop lyrics, used by superfans and artists alike. From its foundation in lyrics, Genius has risen to become a leading name in music culture, welcoming artists, producers, and songwriters like Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Rick Rubin, Camila Cabello, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to share the creative process behind their hits.

Over the past three years, Genius has established a fresh voice in original digital content due to its focus on music knowledge. The company produces viral video series including VERIFIED and The Cosign, as well as live artist experiences like the annual Genius IQ/BBQ concert, which was recently hosted for the third year in a row. Genius powers popular streaming integrations within Spotify and Apple Music, and has produced custom programs for brand partners including Nike, Disney and Marvel Studios, Dropbox, HBO, GUESS?, Adidas, AT&T, YouTube Music, Showtime, and FX Networks.

Among Genius’s investors are Andreessen Horowitz, Quicken Loans and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and the artists Eminem, Nas, and Pharrell Williams.

About Genius

Genius is the world's biggest encyclopedia of music. From its foundation in lyrics, Genius has grown to become a leading brand in music, producing popular video series like VERIFIED , Deconstructed , Genius News , and Open Mic and hosting career-spanning live conversations with the likes of Nicki Minaj, The-Dream, and Mariah Carey.

Genius reaches over 100 million people monthly across the globe and has over 6.6 million YouTube subscribers. It continues to power the successful “Behind the Lyrics” integration on Spotify and drives a major lyrics integration on Apple Music. Top names in music—including Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Frank Ocean, Billie Eilish, and Lin-Manuel Miranda—use Genius to share the stories behind their songs with the world.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is a Toronto-based digital firm that offers a wide spectrum of advertiser solutions with best-in-class publisher representation and wholly owned and operated sites, including SavvyMom.ca and 29Secrets.com. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by our award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics. Ideon Media reaches a combined total of 17 million Canadians.

