Efinix® to Showcase Trion® MIPI Solutions at MIPI DevCon Taipei

Innovating to drive AI edge computing products and applications, Trion FPGAs include hardened MIPI CSI-2 interfaces

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinix ®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technologies, today announced the company’s demonstration at MIPI DevCon Taipei later this week (Friday, October 18th).



With multiple hardened MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) transmitter and receiver controllers, D-PHY℠, and 13K to 120K logic elements, Efinix MIPI-enabled Trion FPGAs are flexible, programable platforms that can perform complex video processing for mobile, machine vision, robotics, automotive, and surveillance applications.

Trion FPGAs are designed and developed to deliver for high volume production of cutting-edge products and applications in edge, compute, and acceleration. At its core is Efinix’s Quantum™ architecture, which delivers low power, small form factor and cost advantages.

“Trion FPGAs are game changers and we look forward to demonstrating at MIPI DevCon Taipei ,” said Efinix VP of Sales and Business Development, Itsu Wang. “We believe in the future of edge AI computing and our disruptive Quantum architecture is taking Trion FPGAs, now MIPI-enabled, to unprecedented levels of innovation.”

Trion FPGAs with MIPI support a range of applications from simple bridging and to complete AI applications. They can synchronize and process images from multiple cameras or sensors, or can act as a pre-processing hub or hardware accelerator in a bigger system.

“Efinix FPGAs have significant advantages on power, hard MIPI interface, and cost,” said Chao Yuan of Opnous , a smart sensing and AI technology company based in China. “We are leveraging Efinix for Visual SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) in several of our products and anticipate the company’s Trion FPGAs with MIPI solutions in an array of future offerings.”

The Trion T20 MIPI Development Kit with an example design using a Raspberry Pi board and camera is available now on the Efinix web site. https://www.efinixinc.com/t20mipi .

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, drives the future of edge AI computing with its Trion® FPGA platform. At the Trion FPGA’s core is Efinix’s disruptive Quantum™ FPGA technology which delivers a 4X Power-Performance-Area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. Trion FPGAs, offering 4K to 200K logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. Our Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. With their Power-Performance-Area advantage, Trion FPGAs address applications such as custom logic, compute acceleration, machine learning and deep learning. Through Efinity, our customers can seamlessly migrate FPGA or full system into Quantum ASIC for ultra-high-volume production.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com .

Trion® T20 MIPI Development Kit Available now in the Efinix store.



