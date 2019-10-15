MUSCLE MAKER, INC ACQUIRES LOCATION IN THE BRONX

/EIN News/ -- Fast Casual Brand Acquires Second High Volume NYC Location in 45 Days.

Burleson, TX, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M uscle Maker Grill , the fast casual restaurant brand, which promotes a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced the acquisition of a second franchise-owned restaurant located in the Bronx, a borough of New York City. This acquisition comes on the heels of a recent acquisition in Midtown Manhattan. The now corporate-owned restaurant is located in the Throggs Neck neighborhood at 4041 E. Tremont Ave.

The Bronx MMG has been in operation for nine years and is the chain’s highest volume location within the franchise. This location offers dine in, take out, delivery, convenient online ordering through its mobile app – MMG Rewards, meal plans, smoothies, shakes and more. Bronx county is the third most densely populated county in the United States. The heavy traffic provides high exposure and numerous opportunities for the brand to promote its healthy offerings.

“Given the sales volume, the Bronx acquisition is a huge growth opportunity for Muscle Maker, Inc.” said Michael Roper, Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker Grill. “The Bronx is a unique market where we see a lot of foot traffic and a very loyal customer base. Guests can expect the same great food and over the top customer service from our team. We’ve recently launched MMG Rewards at this location. The launch is perfect timing to say thank you to our loyal guests in the Throggs Neck community!”

Muscle Maker Grill of the Bronx is located at 4041 E. Tremont Ave, open Monday – Saturday from 11:00AM – 10:00PM. Convenient take out, delivery, phone in and online orders are available. Muscle Maker Grill also offers catering for any occasion. Guests may reach the restaurant directly by calling (718) 882-6991 or by visiting its website, https://www.orderstart.com/mmgbronx .

About Muscle Maker Grill

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill features high-quality, great-tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. The menu, created with the guest’s health in mind, is lean and protein based. It features chicken, grass-fed beef, steak, turkey, pasta, burgers, flatbread pizzas, wraps, and entrée salads. It also offers a wide selection of fruit smoothies in a variety of assorted flavors, protein shakes and supplements. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. There is no assurance that Muscle Maker will be able to acquire additional funding, that any financing will be available in amounts or on terms acceptable to Muscle Maker, that Muscle Maker’s OTC Markets application, if submitted, will be approved or that a market for Muscle Maker’s common stock will develop.

Media Contact:

Aimee Infante

609-408-0197



