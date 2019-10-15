Applied Systems Acquires Policy Works

Acquisition to drive greater connectivity and automation for Commercial Lines brokerages and insurers in the Canadian marketplace

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the acquisition of Policy Works, the leading platform for commercial lines business in Canada. This acquisition expands Applied’s commercial lines solutions and demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing connectivity between brokerages, insurers, and the insured to create greater value for all stakeholder of the insurance lifecycle.

“In today’s competitive and complex business environment, commercial insurance customers expect more risk management services and advice, in a growing insurance segment where the proposition of a broker is increasingly important,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “As Canada’s leading provider of broker management systems, rating services and connectivity solutions between brokers, insurers and their clients, Applied’s acquisition of Policy Works will enable tighter integration between the combined company’s solutions to drive significant value for our customers.”

Policy Works provides point-of-sale solutions that allow brokers to instantly create legally binding commercial lines policies. Policy Works’ P&C Issuance module for Lloyds coverholders provides the capability to issue Lloyd’s policies instantly, utilizing a full library of proprietary P&C wordings, and producing declaration sheets that adhere to Lloyd's branding requirements for subscribed and non-subscribed policies. Applied is committed to further integrating Applied Epic, Applied TAM, and Applied Rating Services with Policy Works.

“In the digital age of insurance, brokerages require an integrated technology strategy to increase connectivity between insurers and insureds while automating workflows for greater efficiencies,” said Kevin Campbell, chief executive officer, Policy Works. “This acquisition provides our customers with access to new innovation, resources and scale to become digital brokerages and further accelerate growth of their businesses.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and data exchange between brokerages, insurers and their clients, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied enables millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

