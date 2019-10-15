MediXall Announces Healthcare 2020 with The Launch of New Products to Uncomplicate Healthcare and Bring More Transparency to Consumers

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall.com (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience, today introduced their Healthcare 2020 initiative.



“With the launch of MediXall.com driving a high volume of consumers visiting our site, searching for services, and comparing providers, we were able to identify that there was confusion surrounded by High Deductible Health Plans. The cause of this was lack of education to the consumer,” said Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. “The average consumer does not understand the basic language of health insurance and are unsure of their potential costs for treatments, products, and services. This makes it difficult for patients to know up front how much they will have to pay out-of-pocket, which in turn adds stress and hesitancy to their buying decisions. With Healthcare 2020 which includes new products within MediXall, we will focus on uncomplicating Healthcare as a whole.”

To accomplish this goal MediXall has built its Healthcare 2020 Initiative around three priorities:

Developing a Healthcare platform that can work seamlessly with consumers, providing them with a detailed analysis of their current healthcare plan and state.

Focusing on using the power of technology to simplify decision-making and educating to understand and navigate one’s healthcare regardless of your health insurance status

Creating a community of like minded individuals who are perplexed by the current state of healthcare and who are ready to take matters into their own hands when it comes to understanding and acting proactively on their healthcare.

This new initiative is supported by two recent studies. In the 2017 McKinsey Consumer Health Insights (CHI) Survey reported that “consumers now directly control $330 billion annually in out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, and the choices they make have the potential to affect 61% of all healthcare spending.” In addition, they note that many people would like to be better healthcare consumers, better able to make decisions that address their own healthcare needs. But notably, the survey found that “most of the respondents said that they do not believe they can do that today.”

Unlike most other consumer-driven transactions, there is a significant outside influence driving patients’ decisions: Health insurance.

Health insurance introduces cost uncertainty into virtually every patient-driven decision. As reported in the 2018 Alegeus Consumer Health & Financial Fluency Report, consumers don’t understand the basics of health insurance. Nearly half (42%) said they “aren’t confident they understand how health insurance works.” Half (50%) said they “don’t know what counts toward their deductible.” And nearly half (45%) “don’t know how to validate whether a procedure is covered by their plan.”

Michael Swartz states, “All this research indicates that a large number of consumers don’t fully understand the basic language of health insurance and are unsure of their potential costs for treatments, products, and services. This makes it difficult for patients to know up front how much they will have to pay out-of-pocket, which adds hesitancy to their buying decisions.”

The goal of MediXall’s Healthcare 2020 initiative is to uncomplicate healthcare and provide consumers with the education, tools, and the flexibility needed to have accurate, meaningful insight on their healthcare. Navigating healthcare can be infuriating, but MediXall is striving to make the process as uncomplicated and transparent as possible.

About MediXall.com

MediXall.com is a new generation healthcare marketplace designed to address the growing need of self-pay and high deductible consumers for greater transparency and price competition in their healthcare costs. The MediXall.com platform makes shopping for medical services just as easy as booking a flight or hotel. Through our online marketplace, patients seamlessly connect with doctors while bypassing almost all of the insurance headaches. With a cash-paying customer forefront in the design, the user experience mirrors other online booking sites found in other markets, providing consumers with user reviews, transparent pricing, and comparative shopping. The MediXall platform is all about making it easier for consumers to learn, decide, and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. With our tools, people can search for the treatment they need, find out how much it will cost them, schedule the appointment, pay for the service, and follow up as needed – all in one place. For more information, please visit www.medixall.com or call (954) 908-3481.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured to bring effective change to the U.S. healthcare industry that is actively trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “MDXL.” The Company believes its revolutionary approach will help drive much-needed change that it envisions is needed in the current healthcare system. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call (954) 908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the Company’s ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the Company’s business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Carly Todd

(954) 653-8210

ctodd@medixall.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.