Database of the United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study: Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA (2019)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- Verizon 5G Home Service
- 5G Site Maps for Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Deployment Analysis of Districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 8
- Case Study 1: Multi-tenant apartment complexes
- Case Study 2: Single Family Homes
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Serial Number
- 5G Radio Node Azimuth
- 5G Radio Node Mechanical Tilt
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
- 5G Radio Node Pole Identification Number
The data set also includes information on future Verizon Wireless 5G sites for the City of Sacramento, CA.
Companies Mentioned
- Samsung
- Verizon Wireless
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions:
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
- Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE
- Phase 1 with 5GVTF
- 5G Home Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF SACRAMENTO 5G NETWORK
- District 1 Analysis
- District 2 Analysis
- District 3 Analysis
- District 4 Analysis
- District 5 Analysis
- District 6 Analysis
- District 7 Analysis
- District 8 Analysis
CHAPTER 4: CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: CASE STUDY 2
IMPORTANT NOTE: The United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA - Database (Non Stand Alone) product may ONLY be purchased in addition to the United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study, Verizon Wireless and the City of Sacramento, CA report.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c260ty
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.