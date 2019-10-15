United States College Course Materials Market Report 2019 - Featuring Chegg, Follett, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, and Wiley

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of College Course Materials 2018-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



College Course Materials Market reports provide a grounding in the market for instructional resources in higher education in the U.S.: the changes in the market landscape and how the instructional materials industry is addressing those changes. State of College Course Materials 2018-2019 is now available and focuses on two main areas:

Current landscape conditions in the higher education market

The competitive environment for publishers and distributors of instructional resources for college programs

In this report, the author provides both sizing and context for the market segments of new course materials: new textbooks (print), digital media (including e-textbooks) and used textbooks.



The report provides market segment sales estimates for 2017 and 2018 with segment projections for 2019 and discusses the developments in the industry and higher education market that led to changes in sales of new print textbooks, digital media - including e-textbooks, as well as used textbooks.



In this report, the author examines the conditions in the market - particularly enrollment, funding and policy - that shape the environment that publishers and providers of instructional technology sell into. The author also examines the various strategies publishers and distributors are employing to address the needs of instructors and students as well as maximizing their own position in the market in the time period of 2018 and the first half of 2019.



Topics covered in this report include:

Student enrollment by institutional type, 2017

Changing approaches of the for-profit career-college industry to meet needs of students

How states are addressing the costs students confront in getting a college education

Federal relaxation of regulations governing for-profit institutions

Tracking change in state support of higher education

Growing emphasis on workforce education and the focus on apprenticeships

Changes in how states are approaching remedial education in math and English

Accelerating adoption of inclusive access programs

Course materials sales by segments (all new course materials, print textbooks, e-textbooks and digital media, used textbooks and total market) for 2017 and 2018 with 2019 projections

Changing balance of print and digital media

Impact of open educational resources (OER) and textbook rentals

Companies Mentioned



Chegg

Follett

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Wiley

Key Topics Covered



1 Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Introduction

Table The Marist Mindset List, Selected Facts for the Class of 2023

4 Market Size & Structure

Institution Types and Numbers For-Profit/Nonprofit Split among Private Institutions Table Degree-Granting Postsecondary Institutions, 2017-2018 Two-Year vs. Four-Year Institutional Closure and Consolidation

Where Students Are Enrolled Table U.S. Undergraduate Enrollment by Characteristics, Fall 2000, 2010, 2017 Student Demographics Tackling Enrollment Issues in California and Ohio For-Profits Work on Improving Their Position Table Career College Enrollment Index The Appeal of Distance Education Table Undergraduate Enrollment in Distance Education Courses, Fall 2017 v. Fall 2016

Degrees by the Numbers Table Certificate/Associate/ Bachelor's Degrees Awarded, 2016-2017 vs. 1999-2000

Degrees of Choice Table Associate and Bachelor's Degrees Awarded in 2016-2017 and Change from 2015-2016 Programs of Choice Online



5 Policy & Funding

Introduction

Costs of Attending College in 2018-2019 Table Undergraduate Tuition and Fees, 2018-2019 vs. 2017-2018

Federal Education Budget Table Selected Appropriations for Postsecondary Education, FY 2019 - FY 2020P ($ in 000 except for Max Pell Grant, which is actual; P=projected)

HEA Heads Federal Policy Initiatives

Continuing Shift in Federal Regulations Gainful Employment Repealed Accreditation Oversight Eased Protecting Student Borrowers

State Support for Higher Education Table State Fiscal Support for Higher Education, FY2019 vs. FY2018 (Fiscal 2019 is July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019; $ in 000; ranked by % change) Free-Tuition Programs Continue to Spread Table Extent of Tuition-Free Programs across the States Colorado Contributes to College Savings

Workforce Development New Apprenticeship Legislation in New Jersey Wyoming Helps Adult Students Trump Administration Proposes Apprenticeship Rules Table Scaling Apprenticeship Grant Awards, 2019



6 Course Materials

Introduction

Student Spending on Course Materials Declines Again Texas Changes Approach to Developmental Courses Table Key Takeaways for Developmental Education Among the States Michigan Adjusts College Algebra

Publishers Step up New Strategies in H1 2019 Table Higher Education and University Presses Sales, H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 ($ in 000) Segmenting Industry Sales Table Sales by Segment of Key College Course Materials 2017-2019P ($ in 000,000) The Changing Circumstances of Print Textbooks

Publishers Work to Change Landscape Table Leading College Publishers by Higher Education Revenue, 2018 vs. 2017 ($ in 000,000) New Digital Focus at Pearson Table Leading College Publishers by Revenue, H1 2019 vs. H1 2018 ($ in 000) Cengage Focus: Affordability, Accelerating Digital McGraw-Hill Education Drives up Digital Billings Table Publishers' U.S. Higher Education Digital Metrics, H1 2019 Wiley Reorganizes Education Businesses

OER Solidifies Participation in College Market McGraw-Hill Introduces Open Learning Solutions OpenStax Increases Penetration

Alternative Course Materials & Tools Initiatives SUNY Expands OER Online Homework AI Author

M&A Activity Points to Industry Shifts Table Higher Education Merger & Acquisition Index, H1 2019



7 Distribution

Introduction

Where Students Acquire Course Materials Table Where Students Purchase Course Materials, 2019 vs. 2018

Bookstores Shift from Sales to Service Chegg Services Surge Digital Student Solutions Is key to B&N Ed Future Follett Expands Inclusive Access Program

Publishers' Growing Role in Sales & Distribution Rental and Other Approaches Building with Inclusive Access Pearson Shifts Higher Education Strategy Table Publishers and Inclusive Access Initiatives, 2019



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agtmxr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

