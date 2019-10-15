USMJ Reports 23% Revenue Growth To Over $1 Million With Nearly 10% Net Profit

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) (“USMJ”) today announced reporting $1,059,471 in revenue for its fiscal year end June 30, 2019 compared to $858,175 for the previous year end. The revenue for USMJ increased 23% from 2018 to 2019. USMJ also reported $96,220 in net profit for the year ended 2019. Much of the growth is attributed to USMJ’s new eCommerce site, www.USMJ.com selling a variety of CBD products and cannabis essentials. USMJ eCommerce sales include EVERx CBD Sports Water from Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) and Hemp4mula candies from Kali-Extracts (USTOC: KALY). On Friday, October 18th, 2019, USMJ management plans to publish a comprehensive update on the companies year to year performance and plans for the 2020.



To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com .

Steven Rash

CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1-800-861-1350



