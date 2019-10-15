Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) Launches New Corporate Website

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEMENT GLOBAL, INC. (ELGL:OTCMARKETS) announces its new corporate website, www.elementglobal.com.



The site brings the vision of the Company’s objectives through its many holdings, enabling visitors the opportunity to learn more. As ELGL grows, expect its website to be updated timely to provide comprehensive information.

Merle Ferguson, Chairman at ELGL, states, “Created with the user experience in mind, the site includes many features to help visitors quickly understand the Company’s vertical businesses in mining, energy, sports, technology, media and finance.”

Excited about the new ELGL website, management believes visitors can find information with ease, and enables both customers and shareholders corporate information and content.

One can obtain further information by contacting YES INTERNATIONAL, Investor relations, 757-306-6090, info@elementglobal.com, and www.elementglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090



