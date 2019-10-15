PV Nano Cell battles rising prices of Silver by Announcing a Discount Campaign

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HA’EMEK, Israel, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell Ltd. (OTCQB:PVVNF), (the “Company”), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, announced they have launched an ink discount campaign to battle the staggering prices of silver, that went up by up to 30% in the past 5 months.



The price of silver over the past 5 months has increased from 14.73 dollar per troy ounce (31.1 grams) to a maximum of 19.44 dollar per troy ounce, an overwhelming increase of 32%! This price increase naturally affects the prices of silver-based inks and the costs for printing customers are on the rise.

In response to this price increase, PV Nano Cell is now offering for a limited time until the end of 2019 a special 15% discount on its SicrysTM silver-based inks. In order to enjoy this discount, customers need to specify the following promotion code:



15% Discount Promotion Code: FLC2019

When ordering from the website, customers need to enter the promotion code in the Application Information field. When ordering via e-mail customers can enter the promotion code anywhere.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented "PV Nano Cell offers unparalleled stable inks with a guaranteed 12 months of shelf life, no agglomeration and no sedimentation. This means customers can order a bigger stock of ink, leverage the discount and enjoy the ink for at least 12 months. As we previously published, we were also granted 2 additional patents which serve our ultimate goal of offering the digital printed electronics market the best complete solutions based on our family of SicrysTM inks."

PV Nano Cell is the developer of the state-of-the-art Sicrys™ conductive inks based on single crystal nano-particles of silver and copper. The company has designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. The company’s solutions include the inks, printers and printing process.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, “Our digital printing solutions offer a clear competitive edge in mass-manufacturing. As cost is a critical factor in this high demanding field, PV Nano Cell is always looking to address the demand for high performance - lower cost by developing state of the art inks. The discount campaign we are launching today is the result of many years of R&D allowing us to offer yet again the most attractive solutions to our customers."

As previously published, PV Nano Cell will be exhibiting in ITAP - Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific, a leading trade event for Industry 4.0! October 22nd to 24th in Singapore Expo ( https://www.industrial-transformation.com/ ). Booth 1H02.

We encourage you to come visit us at our booth, discuss your needs and requirements and witness the power of PV Nano Cell's complete solution.

About PV Nano Cell

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: automotive, IoT photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/ .

Forward–looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO and Chairman of the Board

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58e29248-7d45-4e9e-9687-a29f92aef410

Silver spot price: May - October 2019 Source: lme.com



