Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of SRC Energy, Pivotal Software, MAM Software Group, and Fibrocell Science on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces to investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI), Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS), and Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC).



SRC Energy Inc. (NYSE: SRCI)

Buyer: PDC Energy, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 26, 2019 and valued at $1.7 billion, SRC shareholders will receive 0.158 shares of PDC common stock for each share of SRC common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether SRC and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Buyer: VMware, Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on August 22, 2019 and valued at $2.7 billion, Pivotal shareholders of Class A common stock will receive $15 in cash for each share of Pivotal Class A common stock owned. In addition, Pivotal Class B common stock held by Dell Technologies will be exchanged for 0.0550 shares of VMware Class B common stock. The investigation focuses on whether Pivotal and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMS)

Buyer: Kerridge Commercial Systems

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 3, 2019 and valued at $154.2 million, MAM shareholders will receive $12.12 in cash for each share of MAM common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether MAM and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC)

Buyer: Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 12, 2019 and valued at $63.3 million, Fibrocell shareholders will receive $3 in cash for each share of Fibrocell common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Fibrocell and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

