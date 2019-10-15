John Huttinger, President of SeaTech Insurance Agency, Inc./Pacific Unified Insurance, Joins Burnham Risk as Executive Vice President and Partner

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based risk management and strategic insurance solutions company, Burnham Risk , is pleased to announce John Huttinger, President of SeaTech Insurance Agency/Pacific Unified Insurance, as Executive Vice President and Partner after Burnham Risk acquired SeaTech Insurance Agency, Inc./Pacific Unified Insurance last month.



With 25 years of expert industry experience, John has become a leader in the property and casualty realm, specializing in innovative risk management planning and personalized client solutions. John originally joined Pacific Unified in 1997 and became President in 2013.

As Executive Vice President and Partner, John’s responsibilities will include business development, risk management strategy, harvesting cross-selling opportunities, and growing the team by attracting top-tier talent.

“When I chose Burnham, there were two things that stood out to me - the focus on the clients and the ability for current clients to get the expertise and support services from Burnham Benefits," John adds, “The Burnham name invests in a solid infrastructure. I’m looking forward to expanding the high level of quality and expertise from Burnham Benefits to Burnham Risk for the property and casualty market.”

Chief Operating Officer and partner Sara Owens is thrilled John chose to join Burnham Risk. Owens says, “John’s leadership and experience will establish Burnham Risk as a one-stop-shop for clients by truly understanding their specific needs and providing multifaceted risk reduction strategies tailored to their business.”

About Burnham Risk



Burnham Risk is a modern insurance services company that goes beyond placing insurance by mitigating and managing risk for clients through multi-year risk management planning. They apply a unique blend of expert knowledge, unmatched personal service, and proactive planning to develop risk management plans and strategic insurance solutions for their clients.

