adMarketplace Taps iCrossing Chief Media Officer to Lead Agency Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- adMarketplace , the consumer search technology company, has named Jeff Ratner as Senior Vice President of Agency Partnerships. The new role supports the company’s expansion of strategic agency relationships and offerings, allowing adMarketplace to better serve key partners.



Ratner will oversee adMarketplace’s agency growth strategy. He brings more than 20 years of media strategy and buying experience, and most recently served as Chief Media Officer at iCrossing, where he was responsible for integrated paid and organic media efforts across Search, Social, Display, and Video in North America.

Jamie Hill, adMarketplace Chief Executive Officer says, “Jeff brings powerful insights from the agency leadership perspective. He is a proven and thoughtful leader, with a strong eye for innovation. He understands how to connect the ways we are changing search with how agencies want to buy search.”

Prior to joining iCrossing in 2017, Jeff led digital strategy and investment as Managing Director, Digital of Blue 449. During his tenure at Publicis, he also served in senior digital leadership positions with Zenith, and at WPP’s GroupM agencies Maxus and Mindshare. Jeff has consistently been at the forefront of digital media and marketing, and has helped drive many of the trends that are currently shaping the industry.

Ratner says, “As consumers change their searching behavior and marketers evolve their targeting strategies - both based on data and privacy concerns - it is exciting to be part of a company that has privacy at its core and targets based on consumer intent. With the team’s commitment to meaningful partnerships, and the technology to back it up, we have the nimbleness to constantly improve sophisticated products and sell into an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Adam J. Epstein, adMarketplace President and Chief Operating Officer said, “Jeff has a keen understanding of the market and a dedication to delivering new value to clients and opportunities for agencies. We are thrilled to add his experience and energy to the team.”

Ratner will be based in adMarketplace’s New York City office.

About adMarketplace:

adMarketplace, recently named to Crain’s Best Places to Work in New York City, serves the searcher. The company connects top brands and their agency partners to consumers at the moment they express decision-making intent across trusted search partners. With direct integrations to mobile apps, browsers, browser applications, and consumer sites, our mission is to add value to every search. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85672e82-c749-4740-88fc-4010c5763209

adMarketplace Caroline Towbin 1-646-532-4557 ctowbin@admarketplace.com

Jeff Ratner Ratner joins adMarketplace as Senior Vice President, Agency Partnerships



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.