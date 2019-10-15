Ashley HomeStore® Donates over $80,000 of Furniture Featured at Urbanology® Launch Event

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley HomeStore’s Urbanology Launch Party powered by Pandora featuring NE-YO, took place on Saturday, October 5th at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. During the evening, 1,200 attendees filled the room at the free, sold out show to get an exclusive first look at the Ashley HomeStore furniture lifestyle, Urbanology. The night ended with an epic performance by award-winning artist, NE-YO.

After the event, Ashley HomeStore donated over $80,000 of product to A Sense of Home, a non-profit organization that creates homes for youth who are transitioning out of the foster care system. The organization will feature the furniture at their first ever gala “Backyard Bowl” on November 1st, featuring MC Jamie Fox. The product will then be donated to affected youth who are in the process of creating sustainable housing for life on their own.

“Ashley HomeStore is proud to donate furniture to deserving charities in local communities,” said Kelly Davis, Sr. Director of Marketing Strategy, Ashley HomeStore. “Over the past year alone, we have donated over $200,000 in new furniture to organizations that provide home furnishings to deserving families.”

“The items donated by Ashley Homestore will bring dignity, hope and a new beginning to youth aging out of foster care as well as their own children. Taking them from survival mode to a functioning, serene and inspired home environment where they can focus on thriving,” said Georgie Smith, Founder and CEO, A Sense of Home.

Ashley HomeStore has maintained a long-standing relationship with A Sense of Home, an organization founded in 2014. The organization strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care with donated furniture and home goods. Through these donations, the youth achieve a sustainable tenancy, gain dignity, self-worth, and a foundation from which they can thrive.

