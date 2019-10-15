RFP360 opens new Kansas City-area headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Leawood, Kansas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RFP360, a leading cloud-based RFP management software, has opened its new headquarters in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The move is a result of the company’s rapid growth, having more than doubled in size over the last 12 months.

Located in Leawood, Kansas at 8700 State Line Road, the new 11,000 square-foot facility houses more than 40 employees with room to expand up to 80 as the business continues to grow. The office was designed by the local architecture firm Helix to create a high-energy environment where teamwork and cooperation thrive. The modern-industrial space features a large kitchen and cafe for employee and client meetings, open workspaces with low walls, seven private meeting rooms, a game room and several collaboration lounges.

“We have a tremendous amount of talent on our team and we’re excited to have a space that encourages individuals and departments to work closely and transparently with one another,” said David Lintz, CEO. “We are now even more focused and aligned so we can continue to grow, pursue our goals and better serve our customers.”

Prior to the recent move, employees were split between three separate office spaces around the area. In a tribute to the company’s previous locations and Kansas City roots, each of the meeting rooms in the office is named after a notable landmark or neighborhood including Crossroads, Waldo, Kauffman, Arrowhead, The Scout, Union Station and The Jazz District.

RFP360, previously RFP365, was founded in Kansas City in 2012 and now serves more than 500 customers on five continents. In April 2019, the company was recognized as one of Kansas City’s Top 10 Small Business by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

To celebrate the opening of the new headquarters, RFP360 will host an open house on Wednesday, October 16 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. The media and public are invited to attend the event.

Learn more about RFP360 at https://rfp360.com/.

About RFP360

RFP360 develops software solutions that transform how organizations worldwide request information, respond to requests and interact — making the RFP and proposal process far more efficient, effective, consistent and repeatable for everyone. Our complete approach covers every angle, from knowledge management and response automation to request development and vendor evaluation.







Beau Wysong
RFP360
913.526.4902
beau.wysong@rfp360.com



