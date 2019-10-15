Iconic Gymboree Brand Relaunch Planned for Early 2020

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced that Gymboree will relaunch in early 2020 on an enhanced website, Gymboree.com , and in shop-in-shop locations in over 200 select The Children’s Place stores in the U.S. and Canada.



Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer announced, “We have embarked upon an exciting journey to bring this iconic brand back to the loyal Gymboree customers, who continue to voice an unrivaled passion and affinity for it. We are thrilled to be able to revitalize bow-to-toe collections that create magical childhood moments. We are making every effort to meet her high standards for curated and elevated product and eagerly anticipate welcoming her back to the Gymboree brand.”

The enhanced, personalized, online shopping experience at Gymboree.com will offer a customer-centric and vibrant online experience. The site will be meaningfully upgraded to include:

Access to all Gymboree collections, in sizes 12M – 8T

An option to shop by collection, further simplifying and enhancing the online experience

A shared online basket to streamline checkout processes and shipping

An enhanced loyalty program

The online experience will also feature Gymboree’s easy-to-use app, giving customers a convenient option to shop on their mobile devices by connecting them to the collections they love most. Additionally, all online purchases will now include a “Free Shipping, Free Returns, Everyday” policy, with no minimum purchase, further reinforcing Gymboree’s commitment to its loyal customers.

The Gymboree in-store shopping experience will launch in tandem with Gymboree.com with product offered in more than 200 The Children’s Place stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Senior Vice President, Global Merchandising commented, “We believe a multichannel offering combining an enhanced online shopping experience with inviting in-store locations will best serve long-standing Gymboree customers, and also welcome a new generation of moms to the iconic brand. The goal is to provide a Gymboree brand experience that reconnects mom to the branded product that she loves, and also provides her with enhanced capabilities she’s come to expect from best-in-class, omni-channel retailers.”

Gymboree will launch with collections that return the brand to its classic roots of playful, bow-to-toe offerings that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Collection themes will span across apparel and accessories, and will reinforce Gymboree’s hallmark of letting kids be kids a little longer. New and classic themes will capture the spirit of imagination and come to life in vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics.

Gymboree will launch a new, enhanced loyalty program which will reward customers for every purchase. The new program will also provide members with special offers on their childrens’ birthdays, exclusive access to bonus events and opportunities to earn extra points.

Prior to the early 2020 relaunch, we are inviting customer feedback to help inspire the relaunch and future collections via Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and at Gymboree.com . From late October through mid-January, Gymboree will also host the Superfan Sweepstakes, inviting fans to share why they love Gymboree. Lucky winners will be chosen to win an entire collection from its Spring 2020 line. The brand will also be celebrating fans by giving away $2,500 in Gymboree gift cards per week. Customers can learn more and sign up for email updates on Gymboree.com.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place,” “Place” and “Baby Place” brand names. As of August 3, 2019, the Company operated 961 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, an online store at www.childrensplace.com , and had 225 international points of distribution open and operated by its eight franchise partners in 19 countries.

About Gymboree

Gymboree is an iconic children’s apparel brand that designs colorful, playful, bow-to-toe children’s clothing collections that celebrate childhood and help families look their best for any occasion. Gymboree collections incorporate themes that come to life through vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics. Beginning in early 2020, the Gymboree brand will be available online at www.gymboree.com and at more than 200 The Children’s Place stores in the U.S. and Canada

Contact: Anthony Attardo (aattardo@childrensplace.com)



