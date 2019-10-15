LLOG Exploration Orders Subsea Trees for the Shenandoah Project in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico

/EIN News/ -- COVINGTON, La. and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLOG Exploration Offshore, L.L.C. (“LLOG” or the “Company”) today announced the signing of a subsea tree order with TechnipFMC for its Shenandoah project in deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico (“GOM”). This order is the first material equipment order for the Shenandoah project and the first of its kind for subsea trees designed for pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (“PSI”).



“LLOG is excited about signing this subsea tree order which is a first in the industry and a significant milestone towards the development of our Shenandoah project,” said LLOG COO, Rick Fowler. “LLOG is pleased to expand our strategic alliance with TechnipFMC who has provided all of LLOG’s subsea equipment for more than a decade.”

LLOG operates the Shenandoah discovery, located in the Unit comprised of Walker Ridge blocks 51, 52, and 53 in the deepwater GOM, approximately 200 miles south of New Orleans, on behalf of the Shenandoah partners Venari Offshore, LLC, Navitas Petroleum and Beacon Offshore Energy. The leases are currently held under a Suspension of Production (“SOP”) and will be developed using a new floating production system. The partnership will drill multiple wells to develop the estimated 100 to 400 million barrels targeting previously discovered oil-bearing Upper and Lower Wilcox-reservoirs. The oil and rock qualities for the Shenandoah development are both best-in-class for the emerging Wilcox production trend.

About the Company

LLOG is a privately-owned exploration production company with corporate headquarters located in Covington, Louisiana.

For additional information, please contact Rick Fowler at rickf@llog.com or visit the Company’s website at www.llog.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5033923f-c6ef-46bb-b0d2-a5cbeae815fe.

