Paycor Launches Paycor Analytics, Powered by Visier

New Analytics Platform is First to Offer Enterprise-Level Solution for Medium-to Small-Sized Businesses

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced Paycor Analytics , powered by Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning. Paycor Analytics provides Human Resources (HR) leaders with high-impact, easily consumable real-time data insights for more informed reporting on the organization’s workforce. By transforming complex data into trends, predictions and powerful benchmarking, Paycor Analytics enables HR leaders to easily observe patterns, pinpoint problem areas and take actions that will directly impact the organization.



Increasingly, HR leaders are being asked to guide business decisions around recruitment, labor costs, turnover and more. Yet, according to Paycor’s “Finance’s Guide to the HR Center of Excellence,” 66 percent of CFOs say their HR departments have an “average or worse than average” impact on the organization’s bottom line. The HR department is sitting on a goldmine of data, but it often lacks the support, resources and budget needed to make sense of workforce data.

Paycor Analytics enables HR departments to transform complex workforce data into simple and digestible visualizations to gain insight into their organizations. In addition, this tool enables HR leaders to informatively answer important workforce questions from stakeholders including: workforce costs and how they’re changing, the risk of critical talent resignations and suggested retention strategies, how to reach diversity goals and many more.

Paycor Analytics Key Features:

Data Transformation: Answer the right questions about your workforce by transforming complex data into clear, direct answers.

Answer the right questions about your workforce by transforming complex data into clear, direct answers. Data Integrity: Display the calculation and methodology behind the output in clear, easy-to-understand language, eliminating potential errors and improving HR leader confidence and leadership trust.

Display the calculation and methodology behind the output in clear, easy-to-understand language, eliminating potential errors and improving HR leader confidence and leadership trust. Organizational Impact: Operationalize your data to provide interesting moments that will directly impact your organization.

Operationalize your data to provide interesting moments that will directly impact your organization. Competitive Advantage: Provides deep benchmarking capabilities, which allows for a look at how the business is stacking up against the competition today and where they need to be tomorrow. By leveraging EEOC government data, robust data sets are delivered that can be filtered and sorted across a host of parameters like industry, size and more.

Supporting Quotes

“At Paycor, we’re dedicated to delivering best-in-class HR solutions that enable SMB leaders to directly impact the bottom line,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “By partnering with Visier, we’re bringing enterprise-class infrastructure to Paycor Analytics and providing a robust solution that enables data insights tailored to HR, benchmarking, predictive analytics and more, and exceeding any other solution on the market.”

“Partnering with Paycor means Visier’s powerful analytics can now be utilized by even more businesses, which is taking one more step forward in making data-driven decision making the standard practice across all HR departments,” said John Schwarz, CEO of Visier. “We fundamentally believe in the value analytics brings to business partners of all sizes, and Paycor echoes that belief with their best-in-class HR solution. Together, we deliver real and measurable impacts to the bottom line.”

“People analytics is now the fastest growing domain in HR,” said Josh Bersin, a global industry analyst. “Solutions like Paycor Analytics bring the power of analytics to smaller organizations with very easy-to-use tools that can quickly enhance the value of workforce data.”

Supporting Resources

About Visier

Our curiosity, the desire to understand, is inseparable from what it means to be human. But, in the hype of big data analytics, we’ve forgotten that data does not equal knowledge.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters: answering the right business questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier is dedicated to transforming business analytics, to providing leaders with clear answers to critical business questions — out-of-the-box, without the hassle and cost of data management, statements of work, and long and risky development projects.

Visier lets companies say goodbye to data quality problems, to complexity, to costly tools, to endless service fees, and guesswork. A people strategy platform designed by domain experts for leaders, Visier lets leaders say hello to clarity, to confidence, to meaningful answers — and to better business performance. Say hello to Visier. Outsmart, outperform. For more information, visit http://www.visier.com.

About Paycor

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.

