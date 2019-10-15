Lydall Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) today announced that Sara A. Greenstein has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Lydall, Inc., effective November 18, 2019. Ms. Greenstein will succeed Dale G. Barnhart, who will be retiring after more than 12 years of service with Lydall.

Ms. Greenstein has extensive operational expertise and ability to lead large, multifaceted global organizations. Since 2015, she has been a senior executive of United States Steel Corporation (“U.S. Steel”), an integrated steel producer. Most recently, Ms. Greenstein led the approximately $4.0 billion global Consumer Solutions business unit of U.S. Steel, with more than 4,000 employees at eight large operating facilities. Prior to joining U.S. Steel, Ms. Greenstein served for 12 years in a variety of senior leadership positions at Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (“UL”), a safety science company that provides chemical emissions certification, multiple listing and private labeling, chemical testing, environmental claim validation, factory inspection, field evaluation, and clinical services.

“After conducting a thorough search process, we are delighted to appoint a chief executive of Sara’s caliber,” said Marc T. Giles, Chairman of Lydall’s Board of Directors. “Sara’s record of driving sustainable profitability and creating innovative solutions in a manufacturing environment makes her ideally suited to serve as Lydall’s next President and CEO. On behalf of the entire Board, I’m pleased to welcome Sara and am excited to work closely with her as we continue to leverage the unique attributes of the Lydall brand and manufacturing superiority to deliver increased value to our shareholders.”

“The opportunity to join the Lydall leadership team and serve alongside more than 3,300 talented Lydall employees worldwide as the Company’s next President and CEO is a great honor,” said Ms. Greenstein. “Lydall is synonymous with quality and continuous innovation and improvement, that brings value to customers around the world. I am confident that we are well-positioned to drive long-term profitable growth for the benefit of Lydall’s employees, customers, and shareholders.”

Ms. Greenstein currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Briggs & Stratton Corporation, the leading manufacturer of small engines, pressure washers, and power generation for lawn and garden turf care, and is a member of Briggs & Stratton’s Finance Committee and Nominating & Governance Committee.

“We are pleased that Dale Barnhart will stay on through the balance of 2019 and into 2020 to provide support for a smooth transition,” Mr. Giles concluded. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, our employees, and our shareholders, I would like to thank Dale for his more than 12 years of service.”

Lydall, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company, headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut with global manufacturing operations producing specialty engineered products for the thermal/acoustical and filtration/separation markets. For more information, visit http://www.lydall.com. Lydall® is a registered trademark of Lydall, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For further information: Brendan Moynihan Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations Telephone 860-646-1233 Facsimile 860-646-4917 info@lydall.com www.lydall.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.