Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Home & Leisure to Tangent Technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Home & Leisure by Tangent Technologies.

Home & Leisure, headquartered near Toronto, is a vertically-integrated extruder, fabricator, and assembler of plastic lumber furniture focused on the mass market casual furniture industry.

Tangent Technologies, is a leading manufacturer of high-density polyethylene ("HDPE") lumber used for outdoor furniture, site amenities, structural applications, and marine decking.Tangent is a portfolio holding of parent company Sterling Group, a Houston, Texas-based middle-market private equity firm.

"We are excited to partner with Tangent to expand production capacity and tap into their extrusion and base material expertise," said Doug Holmstead, founder of Home & Leisure.

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Currently, Sterling has over $2.0 billion of assets under management.

