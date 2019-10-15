Agosto President Aric Bandy Named One of the IT Channel’s 25 Most Innovative Executives by CRN

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agosto LLC , a cloud services and development company and Google Cloud Premier Partner, announced that company President, Aric Bandy, has been identified by CRN as one of the IT channel’s 25 Most Innovative Executives , landing at number 13 on the list.



“Aric is a public cloud visionary who is not afraid to disrupt the status quo,” said Agosto CEO Irfan Khan . “His many ideas and contributions propel the company, its partners and most importantly, our clients, to truly innovate.”

Bandy joined Agosto in 2007, and under his guidance the company shifted its focus to helping Fortune 500 enterprises modernize and streamline their IT practices by embracing the public cloud. He saw the value that Google Apps (now known as G Suite ) could bring to the enterprise, leading Agosto to become a Google reseller. The company has served on the Google Apps Customer and Partner Advisory Boards, and Bandy served as chairman of the Google Enterprise Advisory Board.

Agosto helps its clients innovate with machine learning, analytics, custom development, DevOps and workplace modernization, giving customers a leg up on their competitors. Some of the company milestones for which Bandy provided innovation and leadership in the last decade include:

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Agosto partnered with Image Sensing Systems to develop CitySync Safety , a cloud-based solution for law enforcement that automatically turns data collected from license plate recognition (LPR) technology into crisply analyzed information.

, a cloud-based solution for law enforcement that automatically turns data collected from license plate recognition (LPR) technology into crisply analyzed information. Agosto’s IoT practice used Compute/App Engine to develop a ‘smart tire’ app for a leading manufacturer in the transportation industry to improve uptime, efficiency and sustainability of its customers’ fleets.

Agosto launched Skykit , the first cloud-native, enterprise-grade digital signage content management system (CMS).

, the first cloud-native, enterprise-grade digital signage content management system (CMS). Agosto created a proof-of-concept for transportation company GRUPO ADO, the largest bus operator in Latin America. The technology proved that a Cloud IoT Core-based architecture was a viable path to modernization and optimization of many of the organization’s existing core components.

“The public cloud, especially Google Cloud, provides businesses an unprecedented ability to analyze data, whether you're a startup or a Fortune 500 company,” said Bandy.

Today Agosto is a leading pure-play Google Cloud partner. The company has doubled sales year over year and achieved the coveted status of Tier 1 Google Cloud Premier Partner, Global Cloud Platform Partner of the Year (2014), and Cloud Platform Partner of the Year (2016).

The 25 Most Innovative Executives is part of CRN's Top 100 Executives Of 2019 list.

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is an award-winning cloud services company and one of the largest Google Cloud Platform Partners in the world. The company helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors by providing technical solutions, change management and training, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and custom product development. Agosto is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and has sales offices in Chicago, Toronto, Houston, Nashville, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Agosto’s clients include QAD Inc., the State of Wyoming, Schnuck Markets, Groupon, ThoughtWorks, and Sony Interactive Entertainment, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com . Follow: Twitter | Blog | LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and assessments made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments.

Media Contact

Elisabeth Grant

Branch Out Public Relations

egrant@branchoutpr.com

+1 612-599-7797







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.