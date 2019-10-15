Zerto Streamlines Data Storage Infrastructure Using Infinidat

/EIN News/ -- InfiniBox Enterprise Storage System Replaces 16 Storage Arrays, Improves Performance By Double-Digit Percentages



WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that Zerto, a leading provider of disaster recovery and backup software solutions, replaced 16 storage arrays from other storage manufacturers with one high-powered InfiniBox enterprise storage system. Using InfiniBox, Zerto simplified its storage infrastructure, streamlined management, improved performance and availability, reduced data center facilities requirements, protected itself from architectural obsolescence, and positioned itself for future growth – without the need for additional hardware.

“We were looking for more out of our previous storage environment. We were juggling 16 different storage solutions, making management a nightmare, and it was impacting our performance,” said Miki Gershgoren, director of IT infrastructure at Zerto. “We replaced our old storage arrays with a single InfiniBox, and right away we could see huge improvements across the board. Not only did it improve our provisioning agility and staff productivity, but we saw its Neural Cache algorithms improve performance beyond the double-digit percentage increases we saw during the test phase relative to our old environment.”

InfiniBox enterprise storage systems eliminate the traditional compromises between reliability, cost and performance – at scale – for enterprise storage. With the ease of use, scale and performance needed to support the performance-intensive workloads of the modern data center, InfiniBox allows companies across vertical industries to spend more time helping customers and scaling their business, and less on managing storage.

Zerto installed the InfiniBox F4260 solution early in 2019 in the largest of its four data centers – a site in Israel that serves development and quality assurance (QA) teams. The implementation was conducted in just four months, half the time originally projected to get all the company’s labs and development environments up and running.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to generate results quickly and efficiently,” said Gershgoren. “Having one reliable and unified solution that can be centrally managed removes a lot of complexity from our processes, allowing IT to focus on higher-value projects. And the user experience is second to none. We’ve had very positive feedback from our internal customers.”

The InfiniBox installation in Israel represents the first of several phases Zerto is planning to consolidate storage arrays and scale to meet business needs. The hardware was deployed with 1 PB of usable storage space to start, and 2 PB in compressed mode, with growth planned for at least 4 PB in effective storage. The company is planning to upgrade its Boston-area data center next and is evaluating upgrades to the backup and disaster recovery functions for its global storage infrastructure.

By consolidating systems into one storage solution, and adding unique automation capabilities to its storage architecture, Zerto is now ready for any future scenario, with maximum flexibility to easily and simply increase storage capacity.

About Infinidat

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage at multi-petabyte scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, seven nines of reliability, and hyperscale capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

About Zerto

Zerto helps customers accelerate IT transformation by reducing the risk and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption. By replacing multiple legacy solutions with a single IT Resilience Platform, Zerto is changing the way disaster recovery, data protection and cloud are managed. With enterprise scale, Zerto’s software platform delivers continuous availability for an always-on customer experience while simplifying workload mobility to protect, recover and move applications freely across hybrid and multi-clouds. Zerto is trusted globally by over 7,000 customers, works with more than 1,100 partners and is powering resiliency offerings for 350 cloud services providers. Learn more at Zerto.com.

