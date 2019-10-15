GlobalTranz Experts Share Technology, M&A, 3PL Market Expertise

October events inspire innovation, foster collaboration on key supply chain initiatives

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers announced today that leaders across the company will share strategic expertise at four major industry events in October: the 3PL Value Creation North America Summit, ThoughtSpot’s Beyond 2019, The Journal of Commerce (JOC) Inland Distribution Conference, and the 2019 Harris Williams 3PL Conference.



At Armstrong & Associates’ 3PL Value Creation North America Summit (October 15-17) in Chicago, CEO Renee Krug will share her considerable expertise on the panel, “Transportation & Logistics Merger & Acquisitions Trends and Insights.” The session will tap into Renee’s strategic M&A leadership, which has galvanized record growth at GlobalTranz.

Meanwhile, at ThoughtSpot’s Beyond 2019 (October 15-17) in Dallas, Senior Director of Product Design and Marketing Brandon Copeland will engage in a panel, “The Role of Analytics Transformation in Driving Shareholder Value,” focusing on leveraging AI and data insights to strengthen product strategy. Copeland will share key learnings from leading product development through multiple stages of company growth.

JOC Inland Distribution Conference (October 21-23) will gather shippers, carriers, port officials, 3PLs, and technology firms to share the latest insights and analysis on North American transportation markets, capacity, and freight rates. Brian Nessel, Vice President of Operations, has been selected to contribute to the panel, “The Evolving 3PL Market,” on October 23 in Chicago. Nessel will share his perspective on the continuing digitization of the 3PL industry gleaned from his considerable experience serving the needs of leading shippers across industry verticals.

The 2019 Harris Williams 3PL Conference (October 23-24) in Nashville, TN brings together leaders from the supply chain management and investment communities to network, share best practices, and discuss market trends. Bob Farrell, Executive Chairman, will speak at the conference’s kick-off panel, “State of the Industry: Hot Topics with The New 3PL Majors.” Farrell will offer insights concerning the latest issues and trends shaping the 3PL market.

“Evolving customer needs are driving rapid change that require a heightened commitment to innovation and collaboration,” said Krug, “We’re eager to exchange insights with leaders across a variety of industries.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com



