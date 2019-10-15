DREES CUSTOM HOMES WINS BEST BUILDER FOR THE FIFTH YEAR

/EIN News/ -- McKinney, TX, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drees Custom Homes has earned the distinction of Best Homebuilder in McKinney for the fifth consecutive year. The award is presented by McKinneyOnline.com.

The community news and events website ask readers each year to vote for their favorite local businesses. This year nearly 8,500 votes were cast across 57 categories creating a list of outstanding businesses and service providers. Winners were revealed on Thursday, Oct. 10 in conjunction with the McKinney Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership event held at Sheraton McKinney Hotel. This highly anticipated event recognized community businesses and leaders and featured keynote speaker Bryan Liebold, Founder of domo agile.

During the event, the McKinney Chamber of Commerce presented Drees Custom Homes with McKinney’s Best Homebuilder Award. Drees Division President, Greg Dawson, accepted.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as McKinney’s Best Builder for the 5th year in a row. We’re proud of our history building in exceptional communities here and look forward to what’s ahead. This year’s award is especially exciting for our team, as we’re preparing to open a new Drees exclusive community in McKinney. ”said Greg Dawson on their fifth consecutive win.

The new exclusive community in McKinney for Drees, Preserve at Lake Forest, is expected to open early 2020 and will feature 50’ home sites, with pricing beginning in the 380s. In September, Drees joined their latest McKinney community, Trinity Falls. Trinity Falls is a 2,000-acre master-planned community with plentiful amenities and wide-open spaces. Drees offers a unique collection of floor plans on 60′ and 70’ home sites in Trinity Falls, with pricing ranging from 415K – 600K+.

Visit Drees Custom Homes’ newly opened Parkhill model home in Trinity Falls at 909 Lost Woods Way McKinney, TX 75071. Drees also builds in Barcelona, Timber Creek and historic downtown McKinney. Or visit dreeshomes.com to explore Drees Custom Homes many DFW communities.

About Drees Custom Homes

Drees Homes, family-owned and operated for over 90 years, is ranked nationally as the 29th largest homebuilder and 13th largest private builder by Builder magazine. Headquartered in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, Drees operates in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Raleigh, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Washington DC/Maryland/Virginia. The company operates as “Drees Custom Homes” in Texas and was named DFW Builder of the Year in 2014 and 2017 by the Dallas Builders Association.

