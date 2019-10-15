Appian Delivers Robotic Workforce Manager Solution for UiPath to Orchestrate its Digital Workforce

Low-code leader continues to help organizations streamline RPA efforts to ensure maximum business impact and value

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the availability of the Appian Robotic Workforce Manager solution for UiPath. The solution streamlines the management of the digital workforce and optimizes coordination between robots and humans in order to increase business value. Incorporating Appian Robotic Workforce Manager , organizations can make the most of their RPA investment – improving management, increasing scale, and maximizing ROI while providing visibility and access to the business.



“Managing a digital workforce across systems, humans and robots effectively is important to Digital Transformation Initiatives,” said Dave Marcus, VP Strategic Product Technology Alliances at UiPath. “Through our strategic partnership with Appian , our joint customers are able to leverage the Appian Robotic Workforce Manager to orchestrate a comprehensive view of their entire workforce and maximize their automation efforts seamlessly.”

Features of the solution include:

Total visibility into the digital workforce on any device (web or mobile): The solution provides pre-built business reports and dashboards to track and manage robots across applications. Automation Center of Excellence leaders can provide this information to the business owners of respective RPA processes through web and mobile interfaces.





The solution provides pre-built business reports and dashboards to track and manage robots across applications. Automation Center of Excellence leaders can provide this information to the business owners of respective RPA processes through web and mobile interfaces. Automation of work hand-offs between robots and people: The solution provides a global case management and exception management framework that automates “human-in-the-loop” tasks and eliminates manual hand-offs. This improves traceability, compliance, and overall SLA management across automated processes.





The solution provides a global case management and exception management framework that automates “human-in-the-loop” tasks and eliminates manual hand-offs. This improves traceability, compliance, and overall SLA management across automated processes. Automation Manager: The solution allows business process owners to request new automation and manage the entire life cycle of adding new automations. This gives the Automation COE full visibility, compliance and control over all enterprise-wide RPA deployments. For companies that are building many RPA processes, it becomes critical to track and prioritize new RPA processes and ongoing management of existing RPA processes.





The solution allows business process owners to request new automation and manage the entire life cycle of adding new automations. This gives the Automation COE full visibility, compliance and control over all enterprise-wide RPA deployments. For companies that are building many RPA processes, it becomes critical to track and prioritize new RPA processes and ongoing management of existing RPA processes. Assisted Automation and Business Scheduling: Process owners can invoke RPA processes on-demand, or schedule them to run at a later time, on the web or mobile devices.

Appian released a no-code integration plug-in for UiPath, eliminating the investment of extra cost and development time. To further its value across the organization, UiPath also released an integration for designers of the UiPath environment called ‘Appian Activity’. With this feature, UiPath users can simply drag and drop it in UiPath for seamless connectivity to Appian.

“We are thrilled to announce the availability of Appian Robotic Workforce Manager for UiPath,” said Prittam Bagani, Director of Product at Appian. “The solution helps organizations achieve greater automation by bringing people process and robotic process seamlessly together. It also empowers the automation COE with the visibility, compliance and governance needed to scale the automation program enterprise-wide.”

Appian is attending and sponsoring the UiPath Forward III conference in Las Vegas, NV on October 15-16, 2019 (booth #15B).

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

