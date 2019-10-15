Moleskine Selects PFSweb for US Fulfillment

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, has been engaged by Moleskine, an Italian manufacturer and designer of luxury notebooks and other paper products and accessories, to provide eCommerce fulfillment services in the United States.



Created in 1997, the Moleskine brand brings back to life the legendary notebooks used by the great minds of the past two centuries. Today, the brand’s product line includes both analog and digital products – a range of paper objects, smart notebooks, apps, books, bags, travel and digital device accessories and writing tools. Moleskine believes in the power of creativity and seeks to connect the visionaries of the past with the makers of the future through their products.

PFSweb’s operations business unit, PFS, will support this multi-year contract, providing fulfillment services from its Memphis-based distribution center in support of Moleskine’s direct-to-consumer channel.

Paolo Cravedi, President of Moleskine Americas, said, “We needed a provider that has a proven ability to meet the demands of today’s consumers with nimble, value-adding fulfillment, which led us to PFS. Their extensive personalization experience gives us great confidence that PFS will be able to support our needs.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Moleskine – a premier brand inspiring creative minds on a global scale,” said Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “The brand’s emphasis on personalization is a shared passion at PFS and we’re excited for this opportunity to support their commerce operations.”

This solution went live in September 2019.

About Moleskine

Moleskine® was created as a brand in 1997, bringing back to life the nameless black notebooks used by writers and artists like Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway and Bruce Chatwin that had long gone out of print. Today, the Moleskine brand encompasses a family of objects that enhance productivity and creativity including notebooks, diaries and planners, journals, bags, writing instruments, reading accessories, publishing and digital tools. The Moleskine brand is a worldwide presence thanks to over 80 Moleskine Stores and the innovative retail concept, the Moleskine Café. The home office in Milan, Italy includes wholly-owned subsidiaries, Moleskine America, Inc. (established in 2008), Moleskine France (2013), Moleskine Germany (2013) and Moleskine Asia Ltd (2011), which controls Moleskine Shanghai and Moleskine Singapore, and Moleskine Japan (2018).

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Investor Relations:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Scott Liolios

Gateway Investor Relations

Tel 1-949-574-3860

PFSW@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.