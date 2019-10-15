Nordic Data Center Market Outlook & Forecast (2019-2024) by Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market in Nordic - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2024.



Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the Nordic data center market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Nordic data center market.

The report provides the latest analysis of Nordic data center market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Nordic data center market.

The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The availability of land to develop data centers is an active driver for the growth of the Nordic data center market. Hyperscale operators and colocation providers are establishing data centers in the Nordic region to the decrease the electricity cost. Hydro and wind powers are the major renewable energy sources in the Nordic region. Strong support from the local government and energy producers is a significant boost for the operators in the region. The operators are also procuring renewable energy.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Nordic data center market during the forecast period:

Increased Demand for Cloud Computing

Growth in Hyperscale Colocation Investment

Availability of Renewable Energy Sources

Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

Increase in Modular Data Center Deployment

Nordic Data Center Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography.



The use of lithium-ion UPS systems will continue to grow among data center operators in the region as they help to reduce the OPEX through low maintenance cost. Vendors are continually coming up with innovative UPS solutions that increase efficiency and reduce cost. Large and mega datacenters in Nordic are likely to procure UPS systems of over 750 kVA, whereas small and medium facilities are installing UPS systems with less than 500 kVA capacity.The adoption of generators in the Nordic data center market is likely to decline during the forecast period as the popularity of carbon-neutral facilities is growing.



To facilitate free cooling in data centers, the use of direct/indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will continue to grow in the Nordic region. The Nordic data center market is likely to witness the adoption of Open 19 rack architecture and related IT infrastructure designs. It is expected that 42U and 48U racks will be major revenue contributors to the Nordic data center market.



The market for CRAC and CRAH units in the Nordic data center market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period as several data centers are installing direct evaporative coolers, which do not use CRAC or CRAH systems. The chiller market in the Nordic region is expected to be low due to the extensive use of free cooling systems. Further, the adoption of free cooling chillers with smart technology is growing as they enable operations based on outside temperatures and use limited water for cooling.



Although the Nordic region has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, the dependency on engineering firms that operate at the regional or global level is high in the market. The increase in the investment in hyperscale facilities in the Nordic region is likely to generate the demand for local engineering expertise. Further, the increase in greenfield facilities will generate high revenue for installation and commission service providers in the Nordic region.



Colocation data center and managed service providers in the Nordic region are expected to comply with regulations and certifications. Designing a facility with prescribed rules provides high reliability, scalability, and flexibility in data center operations along with efficiency and resilience. The importance of physical security systems, along with relevant securities, is growing among service providers in the Nordic region.



In the future, the data center market is likely to witness the increased use of robot monitoring systems in the facility with sensors and video surveillance. The DCIM market is expected to grow in the Nordic region due to the growing power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. The adoption of intelligent security solutions will continue to grow in Norway, with organizations planning to build facilities with EMP physical security protection.



The Nordic data center market by Tier I and Tier II is expected to decline during the forecast period. However, Tier III facilities are likely to grow during the forecast period in the Nordic region. Denmark and Norway have five and six facilities, respectively, which are certified by the Uptime Institute. Many operators are expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. Nordic countries are witnessing increased hyperscale investments from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS.



Nordic Data Center Market: Geography



The adoption of cloud-based services in Denmark is growing significantly. Denmark is an ideal location for data center operations because it has the closest proximity to other European countries and robust fiber connectivity inside the country. The increasing number of several submarine fiber cable projects from Denmark that connects with other European countries such as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the US is growing. The increased construction of hyperscale data centers in Denmark is expected to lead the growth of intelligent and efficient power infrastructure solutions during the forecast period.



The Finland data center market has witnessed significant growth in the recent year. The adoption of PaaS and IaaS solutions is increasing in the country. The availability of 100% renewable energy sources is helping Iceland to emerge as the most favorable location for data center development in the Nordic region. Increasing tax incentives on data center property and equipment by the Norwegian government is a significant factor for the data center development. Sweden has been witnessing significant data center investment. The availability of renewable energy and the presence of favorable climatic condition are few of the major factors that attract new data center investments in the country.



Key Vendor Analysis



The Nordic data center market is witnessing steady growth, with the high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has evolved over the years with multiple innovations focused on reducing power and water consumption and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.



Moreover, the Nordic data center market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories: electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Hyperscale data centers are likely to adopt lithium-ion batteries, natural gas generators, and intelligent PDUs during the forecast period. Infrastructure vendors are expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period, especially those products that help to reduce power wastage and improve efficiency.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by General Construction

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Growth of Internet

7.2 Electricity Prices

7.3 Submarine Cable

7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing

8.1.2 Growing Hyperscale Colocation Investment

8.1.3 Availability of Renewable Energy Sources

8.1.4 Free-Cooling Facilitates Operating Data Centers at Low PUE

8.1.5 Tax Incentives and Availability of Data Center Site

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Lack of Skilled Workforce

8.2.2 Procurement Cost of Efficient Infrastructure

8.2.3 Physical Security Constraints

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Increasing Popularity of District Heating Concept

8.3.2 Concept Growing Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

8.3.3 Purchase of Land to Increase Hyperscale Investment

8.3.4 Modular Data Center Deployment Will Increase



9 Data Center Market in Nordic

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 Market By Infrastructure

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Electrical Infrastructure

10.3 Mechanical Infrastructure

10.4 General Construction



11 Electrical Infrastructure

11.1 Market Segment Snapshot and Growth Engine

11.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

11.3 Generators

11.4 Transfer Switches and Switchgear

11.5 Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

11.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure



12 Mechanical Infrastructure

12.1 Market Segment Snapshot and Growth Engine

12.2 Cooling Systems

12.3 Racks

12.4 Other Infrastructure



13 Cooling Systems

13.1 Market Segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 CRAC AND CRAH Units

13.3 Chiller Units

13.4 Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

13.5 Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

13.6 Other Cooling Units



14 Cooling Technique

14.1 Market Segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques

14.3 Water-Based Cooling Techniques



15 General Construction

15.1 Market Segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Building Development

15.3 Installation and Commissioning Services

15.4 Building Design

15.5 Physical Security

15.6 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



16 By Tier Standards

16.1 Market segment Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Tier I & II

16.3 Tier III

16.4 Tier IV



17 By Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine by Area

17.3 Regional Snapshot & Growth Engine by Power Capacity



18 Denmark



19 Finland



20 Iceland



21 Norway



22 Sweden



23 Competitive Scenario

23.1 Electrical Infrastructure

23.2 Mechanical Infrastructure

23.3 General Construction



24 Key Data Center Construction Contractor

24.1 Aecom

24.2 DPR Construction

24.3 HDR Architecture

24.4 MACE Group

24.5 Mercury Engineering

24.6 NCC

24.7 Skanska



25 Key Data Center Infrastructure Provider

25.1 ABB

25.2 Eaton

25.3 Rittal

25.4 Schneider Electric

25.5 Stulz

25.6 Vertiv



26 Key Data Center Investors

26.1 Amazon Web Service

26.2 Equinix

26.3 Facebook

26.4 Hydro66

26.5 Interxion

26.6 Microsoft



27 Other Prominent Construction Contractor

27.1 Arup Group

27.2 AFEC International

27.3 Bravida

27.4 COWI

27.5 Dornan

27.6 Enaco

27.7 Etix Everywhere

27.8 Flexenclosure

27.9 Granlund

27.10 Kirby Group

27.11 MTH Group

27.12 Ramboll

27.13 Red Engineering

27.14 Royal Haskoningdhv

27.15 SRV Group

27.16 SWECO



28 Other Prominent Infrastructure Provider

28.1 Airedale Air Conditioning

28.2 Alfa Laval

28.3 Caterpillar

28.4 Condair Group

28.5 Cummins

28.6 General Electric (GE)

28.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

28.8 HUAWEI

28.9 MTU Onsite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)

28.10 Socomec

28.11 Systemair AB

28.12 Swegon

28.13 Legrand

28.14 KINOLT (EURO-DIESEL)



29 Other Prominent Data Center Investors

29.1 Advania Data Centers

29.2 Bahnhof

29.3 Basefarm (Orange Group)

29.4 Digiplex

29.5 Fortlax

29.6 Multigrid

29.7 TIETO



