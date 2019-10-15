Melissa Adds Simplified Matching to Unison Enterprise Data Quality Platform

Enhanced Solution Combines Intuitive Wizard, Detailed Visual Reports, and Built-in Rules for Improved Data Stewardship

/EIN News/ -- RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced several enhancements to Unison , its customer data verification platform. Unison brings together all of Melissa’s data quality API capabilities including address, name, phone, email verification, geocoding and data matching, into a flagship UI that is fast, scalable, and requires no programming. New features include a wizard-based matching interface, fuzzy match scoring and robust reporting, making Unison one of the quickest, most powerful, and easiest to use data cleansing tools on the market.



“Our existing MatchUp deduplication software is known for its unparalleled deterministic and probabilistic data matching capabilities, however the process for creating these matching projects can become quite involved and complex, especially for novice users,” said Bud Walker, Vice President Enterprise Sales and Strategy, Melissa. “So, in Unison, we created specialized AI that automatically determines the most optimized approach for the dedupe process, as it is able to understand the data you work with and what’s needed for matching.”

The wizard-based interface operates in conjunction with Unison’s ability to match across multiple data sets, in varying formats, at once in a single matching project. In addition, Unison offers a unique fuzzy matching score, essentially providing a threshold value for two names to be considered duplicates. Users can experiment with scoring and set a higher or lower value depending on requirements.

“Unison is the result of years of data management experience and addressing our customers’ needs for an easy-to-use, holistic customer data verification console,” said Walker. “It provides everything a data steward could ask for: a no-code, browser-based data quality tool that is scalable, works on-premise for security, and blazing speed; offers role-based capabilities and configurable user rights; and delivers simply beautiful reporting.”

Unison features advanced container technology accessible across multiple servers allowing data to be confidently managed on-site to meet strict regulatory requirements. The platform ensures secure access and management as well as effective project collaboration. Jobs can be scheduled to process during off hours to maximize performance, and easy-to-read reports provide a high-level overview of how the data was improved.

Unison currently supports Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL databases, and a variety of delimited flat files to deliver address, email, phone verification, and geocoding for U.S. and international records. Gain more insight on Unison with a product demo here . To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

