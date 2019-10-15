Cinionic Helps Transform Experience at Flagship Multiplex for National Amusements

Newly renovated all-laser cinema and the first location in Boston to launch ‘Showcase XPlus – CGS Enlightened,’ a premium large format entertainment experience

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinionic, the cinema market leader that illuminates more than half of the world’s movie theaters, announces a strategic relationship with National Amusements, a global leader in the motion picture exhibition industry. Cinionic will help transform its flagship multiplex, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place , into a leading laser-powered entertainment destination. The theater is the first all Barco laser multiplex in the US for National Amusements. Located in Boston, MA, the theater elevates the entertainment experience for moviegoers by delivering a new visual standard through Cinionic’s complete laser and cinematic technology solutions.



“We are honored to continue our collaboration with National Amusements on this new venture and to be supporting their investment in the next generation of cinema, as we move from Xenon to Laser,” said Wim Buyens, CEO, Cinionic, “Today’s announcement builds upon our long-standing relationship and furthers our joint commitment to the moviegoer and the future of exhibition as we enter the renewal wave.”

The transformed Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will feature the suite of Cinionic Laser solutions with all-new Barco Series 4 laser projection and an XPlus premium screen powered by CGS , creating more choices and setting a new visual standard for moviegoers in the Boston-area.

“Our strategic partnership with Cinionic is enabling us to deliver a differentiated moviegoer experience at our flagship, Legacy Place,” said Jon Kidder, Director of Cinema technology, National Amusements, “Our promise to the movie-goer is to showcase movies in the best way possible, and that’s why we chose Series 4, CGS, and to work with Cinionic on this ambitious project.”

Opening later this year, Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place will be the North East’s first theater to feature ‘Showcase XPlus – CGS Enlightened,’ the cinemas’ enhanced giant screen offering with immersive sound, crystal clear laser projection and reserved seating. The newly upgraded XPlus location is the first to be powered by CGS for the exhibitor, and audiences in the Boston-area. Cinionic will also upgrade all auditoriums in the multiplex with its award-winning Barco Series 4 laser projectors equipped with Alchemy Media Servers. Additionally, to deliver a complete cinematic solution for the next decade, the theater will receive advanced Cinionic services, making it a leading location for today and tomorrow.

Series 4: Launched in April 2019, Barco Series 4 delivers the highest quality visual experience in cinema for moviegoers today, future proofed for tomorrow; leveraging 4K, RGB-Laser, as well as being ready for 4K 120fps high frame rate, high-dynamic-range (HDR) and onboard Barco Colorgenic™ delivering wide-color-gamut capabilities. Additionally, the Barco EcoPure™ design delivers on power and air-flow, resulting in the greenest cinema projector ever created. Cinionic’s newest projector range is designed to be the platform to help exhibitors drive their renewal strategy. It joins Cinionic’s award-winning laser portfolio of high-quality and captivating technologies that empower exhibitors to provide compelling experiences for moviegoers worldwide.

CGS: CGS is Cinionic’s advanced dual-laser integrated premium solution with CGS remastered content to deliver a brighter image on today's biggest screens. CGS is designed specifically for giant screens and brings all the benefits of laser, specially remastered content, and stunning presentations in 2D and 3D to power the next decade of giant movie-going experiences. Theaters powered by CGS deliver a consistent, brighter and big way to go to the cinema. By enhancing the XPlus experience with CGS at Legacy Place, audiences can trust they will be blown away by a consistently premium theatrical experience.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place is expected to showcase its elevated movie-going experiences in time for this year’s holiday line-up.

About Cinionic

Founded in 2018 as a cinema joint venture between Barco, CGS, and ALPD, Cinionic unites global leaders committed to creating a new visual standard and moving the cinema industry forward. Cinionic’s enhanced services and technology solutions provide compelling cinema experiences for today, future-proofed for tomorrow. The company’s world-class technology portfolio includes award-winning laser projectors, HDR, integrated media servers, and premium cinema experiences, among other innovations.



With more than 85,000 projectors installed globally, Cinionic is trusted by more than 200 exhibitors to help capture audiences at multiple touchpoints in their cinema journey and keep them coming back for more. Today, more than half of the world’s movie theaters are illuminated by Cinionic.



Cinionic has offices in Belgium, United States, Hong Kong, and Mexico. Visit www.cinionic.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook or YouTube for more information.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 918 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 27 theatre locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com

