US Payments Forum Provides Resource on How Data Elements Available in Mobile Wallets Can Support Mobile Use Cases

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers have more choices for payment than ever before, and with smartphones in the hands of 81% of Americans, mobile wallet payments have seen increased interest in the industry. To address this growing interest, the U.S. Payments Forum has released a white paper on emerging data elements that retailers can leverage for their mobile wallet strategy. The document gives an overview of the data elements available in mobile wallets, the availability of these for each global payment network and impact on retailer use cases including loyalty, troubleshooting and analytics.



The white paper, “How Emerging Data Elements Can Support Mobile Wallet Use Cases,” can be downloaded at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/how-emerging-data-elements-can-support-mobile-wallet-use-cases/.

“We’ve seen significant advances for in-store payment transactions in the U.S. – particularly with more interest and opportunity for mobile-device-based digital payments,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “This white paper will help merchants, payment gateways and acquirers understand what emerging data elements are available with mobile wallets and how the use, or earlier or broader access to these data elements may benefit stakeholders in certain scenarios.”

This document includes:

An introduction to three emerging data elements – token requestor identifier (TRID), wallet identifier (Wallet ID) and Payment Account Reference (PAR) – and what is the current global payment networks’ support for each

Insight into use cases where access to these emerging data elements can have an impact on the transaction, including co-marketing, loyalty, troubleshooting, customer service and analytics and more

Recommendations regarding access to these three emerging data elements for the identified use cases

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

