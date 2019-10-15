CoinField introduces “SOLOGENIC”- built on XRP ledger to issue stock and fiat backed stablecoins

/EIN News/ -- TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField reveals full details of Sologenic, a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates trading of on-demand tokenized assets, including stocks and ETFs from 25+ global stock exchanges or fiat-backed stablecoins on top of the XRP ledger (XRPL).



Introducing SOLO Coins (Ƨ)

Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. Coins are issued on the XRPL allowing liquidity to be moved in a matter of seconds. This creates a dynamic bridge between crypto assets and non-blockchain-based assets by being paired directly with fiat as collateral to settle with third-party brokerage firms. SOLO will be available for trading on CoinField’s existing exchange , CoinField’s upcoming DEX, and major global crypto exchanges.

Tokenize, Trade, Earn and Spend

Sologenic is merging traditional financial markets with crypto by leveraging the XRPL to enable ultra-fast and efficient transactions in real-time. Users can invest, trade, and tokenize assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on-demand. For example, a tokenized stablecoin of TSLA or USD is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.

SOLO holders are eligible to obtain a free Crypto Card to use their crypto assets as collateral and spend instantly anywhere globally.

“We’re making it easy for people around the world to have access to different global stock exchanges via the blockchain. Imagine living in Tokyo and being able to trade assets from NASDAQ, HKEX, LSE, Deutsche Boerse, and major exchanges on one secure platform. This platform tokenizes stocks on the XRPL as demanded, allowing you to trade it against any cryptocurrency and spend in real-time anywhere. Ultimately, Sologenic helps the mass adoption of cryptocurrency by allowing people to invest in stocks. It’s a WIN-WIN for everyone!" Said Bob Ras , CoinField CEO.

SOLO Community

Sologenic is a community-based ecosystem where users can participate in different decision making events and benefit from the SOLO Community Fund (SCF) and the SOLO Expansion Fund (SEF). Developers are encouraged to contribute to the Open Source SDKs and other decentralization initiatives. Users can voluntarily participate in multiple time-based reward programs and receive up to 20% rewards annually.

It's time for the world to #GoSOLO and create a new financial ecosystem for the modern era.

Learn more on: https://www.sologenic.com .

Media Inquiries

Darren Amner

darren.amner@coinfield.com







